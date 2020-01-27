Report: Championship clubs set to test rivals' resolve over summer freebie, West Brom keen

West Bromwich Albion are one of three clubs being credited with an interest in Charlton Athletic's Lyle Taylor, say reports from the capital.

The newspaper expects Charlton's resolve to be tested this week after the Addicks' new owners withdrew their offer of a new deal for Taylor, whose existing one expires in the summer.

The League One play-off winners are said to have rejected offers of around £4 million from Brentford earlier in the campaign, but lower bids could now be accepted for the 29-year-old.

And Brentford are 'still believed to be in the mix' for his signature, with West Brom 'thought to be keen' and Bristol City 'understood to be (interested in) striking a deal', according to The South London Press.

Moves to either of those are likely to interest Taylor, with all three in promotion contention - and at least 14 points better off than 20th-place Charlton.

Despite West Brom's position at the top of the table, their two recognised centre-forwards have contributed just 10 league goals between them this season - with one of those, Charlie Austin, the Baggies' outright top scorer with seven.