Report: Bruce still hopeful of getting deal for £25m star done despite takeover rumours

Newcastle United are said to be keen on signing Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United are still hopeful of completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer, despite rumours that a takeover could occur.

Steve Bruce is keen to invest this month, with Newcastle known to be on the hunt for a forward.

Alcacer is now at the top of Bruce’s wishlist, but matters could have been complicated by the takeover rumours.

There were doubts over whether Mike Ashley would invest, with his future at Newcastle no longer certain.

However, the Northern Echo suggest that Newcastle will still be able to complete transfer deals this month, despite the uncertainty over the owner’s future.

If Alcacer was brought to Newcastle he could help Bruce’s side improve in a forward sense.

Joelinton was brought to Newcastle to be the man to carry their goalscoring threat, but the Brazilian has struggled.

Joelinton has just one league goal to his name, and Alcacer may be viewed as a better option than the target man if he does arrive.

The Sun claim that Newcastle are looking to snap up Alcacer on loan, with a view to making the signing a permanent one for £25 million.