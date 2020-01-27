Quick links

Report: Bruce still hopeful of getting deal for £25m star done despite takeover rumours

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at the PreZero Arena on December 20, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany.
Newcastle United are said to be keen on signing Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at the PreZero Arena on December 20, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United are still hopeful of completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer, despite rumours that a takeover could occur.

Steve Bruce is keen to invest this month, with Newcastle known to be on the hunt for a forward.

Alcacer is now at the top of Bruce’s wishlist, but matters could have been complicated by the takeover rumours.

There were doubts over whether Mike Ashley would invest, with his future at Newcastle no longer certain.

 

However, the Northern Echo suggest that Newcastle will still be able to complete transfer deals this month, despite the uncertainty over the owner’s future.

If Alcacer was brought to Newcastle he could help Bruce’s side improve in a forward sense.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on...

Joelinton was brought to Newcastle to be the man to carry their goalscoring threat, but the Brazilian has struggled.

Joelinton has just one league goal to his name, and Alcacer may be viewed as a better option than the target man if he does arrive.

The Sun claim that Newcastle are looking to snap up Alcacer on loan, with a view to making the signing a permanent one for £25 million.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

