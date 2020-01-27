Quick links

Report: £35m star decides Spurs is 'ideal' for him after chats with Levy and Mourinho

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during a trainings session of PSV Eindhoven at the PSV Campus de Herdgang on January 24, 2020 in Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v AZ Alkmaar at the Philips Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands

According to De Telegraaf, Steven Bergwijn has decided that a move to Tottenham Hotspur is the ‘ideal’ next step for his career, after discussions with both Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy.

Bergwijn’s agent has reportedly spoken to the Tottenham duo, and they have assured him that their target would be well treated in North London.

Spurs appear to be closing on a deal for the PSV winger now, with the Dutch international keen to join.

Tottenham have practically agreed a fee with PSV now, according to the latest update on Holland, but the two clubs still need to work out the structure of the deal and over how long a period of time the fee will be paid over.

 

The price of the deal has not been confirmed yet, but Sky suggested PSV wanted £35 million for the speedy wide-man in the summer

If Bergwijn does move to Spurs, as expected, he could be an exciting signing for Mourinho’s side.

Bergwijn has been a dangerous player in Holland and, at the age of 22, still has plenty of time left to improve.

Bergwijn has scored five goals and claimed 10 assists for PSV this term, and if he could replicate those sort of figures at Spurs then he would be a brilliant addition.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV thanking the supporters during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Heracles Almelo at the Philips Stadium on May 15, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

The wide-man is most comfortable playing from the left-hand side, but he may have more chances of breaking into Tottenham’s team down the right.

Heung-Min Son is generally Tottenham’s first choice on the left-flank, and it is difficult to see the South Korean being dropped any time soon.

Spurs could yet bring in a striker following the arrival of Bergwijn, which means their attack could look very different by the end of the month.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

