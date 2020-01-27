Report: £11m striker set for Leeds medical, deal could be done today

Quick links

Olly Dawes
TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...
Leeds United are closing in on Monaco forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

According to the Daily Mail, Monaco forward Jean-Kevin Augustin will now undergo a medical with Leeds United ahead of completing his move to Elland Road.

It's claimed that Leeds hope to finalise a deal for Augustin today, with Marcelo Bielsa now close to landing what appears to be a major coup.

Augustin is cutting his loan spell at Monaco short and returning to RB Leipzig, before moving on immediately to join Leeds on loan for the rest of the season.

 

The deal will likely include a permanent option should Leeds win promotion, and landing such an impressive striker should give Leeds the boost they need as they look to return to the top flight.

The 22-year-old initially showed promise with Paris Saint-Germain before heading to Leipzig for €13million (£11million) in 2017, where he hit 12 goals in his first season.

After just eight goals last term, Augustin was sent on loan to Monaco, but his stint in Ligue 1 has been disappointing, and he will now head to Leeds after just two league starts.

The medical shouldn't be an issue for Augustin, and he would represent a hugely exciting addition in Eddie Nketiah's place, especially with Leeds faltering a little over the last month.

Augustin's arrival will not only boost Bielsa's options up top, but also give Leeds fans a welcome lift, with Augustin a dangerous striker who can cause havoc with his movement off the shoulder of the last defender.

