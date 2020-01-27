'Please Levy': Some Tottenham fans react to latest transfer rumour regarding 18-goal man

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of strikers this month.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted on Twitter to the latest rumours that they have ended their interest in Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Daily Star have claimed that Tottenham have opted against making a move for the Fulham hitman this month after being quoted £40 million for his services.

It is said that Mitrovic will be allowed to leave the Championship side at the end of the season if Scott Parker's side fail in their quest in earning promotion to the Premier League.

Spurs are on the lookout for a striker before deadline day following the long-term injury to Harry Kane, which has forced Jose Mourinho to play without a recognised number nine since December.

The Tottenham faithful have provided a mixed reaction to the report as some were seemingly not having the idea that the Fulham man is potentially worth as much as what is being quoted.

It's understandable that Mitrovic's price-tag would put off potential suitors but that doesn't take away what he has done this season and could go on to achieve.

The 25-year-old has played 26 matches for Fulham this term and he has netted an impressive 18 goals [transfermarkt] for his promotion-chasing side.

If Fulham don't earn promotion then it has to be questioned whether Mitrovic's price would drop because he would be a smart purchase for many clubs.

He is an all-round player, who has matured since his early days at Newcastle, and now it's just a case of being given that regular chance in England's top-flight.

Tottenham would be the ideal club for a player like Mitrovic and vice versa, but it is understandable that they have been put off by how much Fulham want.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the latest Mitrovic rumours:

