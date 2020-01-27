PlayStation Plus February 2020: When will the free games be announced? Will Doom be included?

A look at when the PlayStation Plus February 2020 free games will be announced with Doom expected to be revealed.

January is coming to an end meaning every Sony loyalist is eagerly anticipating the PlayStation Plus February 2020 free games announcement. Sony has lately delivered a lot of good AAA games such as The Last Of Us Remastered in October and Nioh in November, and a lot of fans are expecting Doom to be included for next month.

Doom Eternal was initially slated to be released last year but it was delayed to the first quarter of 2020. This means its release is fast-approaching which is good news for the Bethesda fans who have been drooling all over its positive previews.

Below you'll discover when Sony is likely to announce the PlayStation Plus free games for February 2020.

When will the PlayStation Plus February 2020 free games be announced?

The PlayStation Plus February 2020 free games are expected to be announced and revealed on January 29th at 16:30 GMT.

This is the traditional United Kingdom time for the reveal on the PlayStation Blog. Plus, the last Wednesday of every month is when Sony usually announces their next batch of free games.

Of course, the game's aren't entirely free as you do require a PlayStation Plus subscription. This allows you to download and keep the games until your subscription runs out.

A 12-month PlayStation Plus membership costs £49.99 from the PSN Store. While this is the typical cost of a brand new AAA video game, it ultimately provides a lot of bang for your buck as the majority of games given by Sony are typically decent to great.

PlayStation Plus February 2020 free games predictions

Most predictions for the PlayStation Plus February 2020 free games include 2016's rebirth of Doom.

This is to be expected seeing as its sequel, Doom Eternal, is slated to launch just a month afterwards on March 20th. While its inclusion would make a lot of sense, it's not guaranteed to be a part of the line-up.

Sony has lately been offering PS4 exclusives such as The Last Of Us Remastered and Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, and - if we had our way - it'd be neat for the underappreciated The Last Guardian to be included next. This most definitely won't happen, but it'd be neat if it did.

As for more realistic predictions and expectations as opposed to wants, there's really nothing to discuss other than the possible inclusion of Doom. And even that's not guaranteed as Sony's gifts sometimes make sense and most often don't.

PlayStation Plus January 2020 free games

Don't forget to download the PlayStation Plus January 2020 free games, Goat Simulator and Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection. You should have until February 4th to download and keep both.

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection is the PlayStation 3 trilogy that the vast majority of Sony loyalists adore, meanwhile Goat Simulator is an excuse to just have fun by causing as much chaos as possible.