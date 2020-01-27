Quick links

Player says reported Celtic interested in him is ‘flattering'

Subhankar Mondal
Liam Donnelly of Motherwell (22) celebrates his opening goal with his team during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium on January 22, 2020...
Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Liam Donnelly and Niclas Eliasson.

Liam Donnelly of Northern Ireland battles for possession with Ryan Babel of Netherlands during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C Qualifier match between Northern Ireland and Netherlands at...

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly has told The Scottish Sun that he is flattered to be linked with a move to Celtic in the January transfer window.

According to a recent report in BelfastLive, Celtic are interested in signing the 23-year-old, who can also operate as a midfielder.

The report has claimed that the Scottish Premiership giants are monitoring the Northern Ireland international and want to secure his services this month.

 

The former Hartlepool United midfielder has said that it is “flattering” that Celtic are reportedly looking at him, but he has made it clear that he is focused only on Motherwell at the moment.

Donnelly told The Scottish Sun: “I saw the links with Celtic, but they are just rumours. I don’t think there is too much in it. It’s flattering. It’s nice when you are linked with other teams.

“It shows you are doing all right and performing well. But I am fully focused on Motherwell and I need to keep trying to perform.”

Ryan Babel of Netherlands battles for possession with Craig Cathcart and Liam Donnelly of Northern Ireland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C Qualifier match between Northern Ireland and...

Stats

Donnelly has made 17 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell so far this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Competition for Niclas Eliasson

Another player Celtic have been linked with in the January transfer is Bristol City midfielder Niclas Eliasson.

According to The Sunday Post, Neil Lennon’s side are interested in the 24-year-old Swedish midfielder.

The Hoops are hopeful of striking a deal this month, according to the report, which has also claimed that Italian club Lazio are interested in him.

It has been reported that the Serie A outfit would be prepared to let Eliasson stay at City on loan for the rest of the season and have an advantage over the Hoops.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eliasson has made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Championship for City so far this season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 21 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league for City, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City and Callum Lang of Shrewsbury Town battle for the ball during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City at New Meadow on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

