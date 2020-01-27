Player says reported Celtic interested in him is ‘flattering'

Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Liam Donnelly and Niclas Eliasson.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly has told The Scottish Sun that he is flattered to be linked with a move to Celtic in the January transfer window.

According to a recent report in BelfastLive, Celtic are interested in signing the 23-year-old, who can also operate as a midfielder.

The report has claimed that the Scottish Premiership giants are monitoring the Northern Ireland international and want to secure his services this month.

The former Hartlepool United midfielder has said that it is “flattering” that Celtic are reportedly looking at him, but he has made it clear that he is focused only on Motherwell at the moment.

Donnelly told The Scottish Sun: “I saw the links with Celtic, but they are just rumours. I don’t think there is too much in it. It’s flattering. It’s nice when you are linked with other teams.

“It shows you are doing all right and performing well. But I am fully focused on Motherwell and I need to keep trying to perform.”

Stats

Donnelly has made 17 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell so far this season, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Competition for Niclas Eliasson

Another player Celtic have been linked with in the January transfer is Bristol City midfielder Niclas Eliasson.

According to The Sunday Post, Neil Lennon’s side are interested in the 24-year-old Swedish midfielder.

The Hoops are hopeful of striking a deal this month, according to the report, which has also claimed that Italian club Lazio are interested in him.

It has been reported that the Serie A outfit would be prepared to let Eliasson stay at City on loan for the rest of the season and have an advantage over the Hoops.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eliasson has made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Championship for City so far this season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 21 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league for City, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.