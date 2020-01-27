Player says meeting arranged with Celtic

Jozo Simunovic is out of contract at Neil Lennon’s Celtic at the end of the season.

Celtic central defender Jozo Simunovic has told The Scottish Sun that he plans to hold talks with the club over a new contract.

Simunovic is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, with The Scottish Sun reporting that the Scottish Premiership giants have an option for 12 more months.

The 25-year-old Croatian central defender has said that talks are set to be held with the Hoops over a new contract.

Simunovic told The Scottish Sun: “This is my last year. We’ve arranged a meeting to talk. We’ll discuss it for sure, but it’s a not a problem for me right now.”

Celtic stay

Simunovic has recently returned to action from a knee surgery, and the defender will be determined to get back to his best in the coming weeks and months.

The 25-year-old has been at Celtic since 2015 and has established himself as an important player for the Hoops.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the former Dinamo Zagreb has scored four goals in 120 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.

Simunovic has done well for Celtic over the years, and it would make sense for the Hoops to hand the central defender a new contract and keep him at Celtic Park.