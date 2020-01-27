Quick links

Player says meeting arranged with Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Jozo Simunovic of Celtic FC celebrates after they score their third goal during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in...
Jozo Simunovic is out of contract at Neil Lennon’s Celtic at the end of the season.

Jozo Simunovic of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Celtic central defender Jozo Simunovic has told The Scottish Sun that he plans to hold talks with the club over a new contract.

Simunovic is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, with The Scottish Sun reporting that the Scottish Premiership giants have an option for 12 more months.

The 25-year-old Croatian central defender has said that talks are set to be held with the Hoops over a new contract.

Simunovic told The Scottish Sun: “This is my last year. We’ve arranged a meeting to talk. We’ll discuss it for sure, but it’s a not a problem for me right now.”

 

Celtic stay

Simunovic has recently returned to action from a knee surgery, and the defender will be determined to get back to his best in the coming weeks and months.

The 25-year-old has been at Celtic since 2015 and has established himself as an important player for the Hoops.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the former Dinamo Zagreb has scored four goals in 120 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.

Simunovic has done well for Celtic over the years, and it would make sense for the Hoops to hand the central defender a new contract and keep him at Celtic Park.

Jozo Simunovic (L) of Celtic in action during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying 1st Rnd match between FK Sarajevo and Celtic at Asim Ferhatovic Hase stadium in Sarajevo, Bosnia and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

