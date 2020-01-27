'Pitiful', 'We should keep him': Some fans comment on 22-year-old's future amid Leeds rumours

Leeds United have been linked with Saint-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi.

Leeds United secured their third signing of the month earlier today, taking RB Leipzig attacker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan with a view to a permanent move.

The Whites had already landed goalkeeper Elia Caprile and winger Ian Carlo Poveda, and signing a striker was seemingly the final priority for Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa told Leeds Live earlier today that the Whites won't be signing anybody else before Friday's transfer deadline, meaning Leeds are done for the month.

That now makes a deal for Saint-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi seem unlikely now, even if he's a player that Leeds may still fancy for the summer.

L'Equipe claimed over the weekend that Derby County, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were battling Leeds for Moukoudi, who only joined Saint-Etienne on a free transfer from Le Have last summer.

Moukoudi maybe hasn't quite lived up to expectations since that move, meaning there could be a chance to land the Cameroonian defender on loan with a view to a permanent move.

However, Saint-Etienne fans are taking to Twitter to react, with some feeling that flogging Moukoudi just months after joining is 'pitiful', and he should be kept with Loic Perrin retiring at the end of the season and William Saliba heading to Arsenal.

Others would be happy to let him go as he has been error-prone so far, suggesting a €15million (£12.7million) valuation either now or once he gets his best form back in the coming months.

LoloAsse07: Do not hesitate, he almost costs us a goal each match

pjlameche: You have to keep him for next year, and in 2 years, you can sell him for €10-15M in England

GaucheronN: Please don't sell him

rgirodon: €15M and he can go

valenti22899731: It is true that he has not had a good start to the season and is far from the level of Saliba and Fofana, but to sell him now would not be of great interest, he is at his lowest market value and can only progress thereafter with encouraging performances

_Baigneur_: What image do we give? 6 months and we don't give you a second chance because we want cash... it's pitiful

le_ptitibz: Perrin is retiring at the end of the season ... Why let go of a potential replacement?

ChrisTheCount42: We should keep him, we will lose Perrin, Saliba ... will still have to look for a central defender