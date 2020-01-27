Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Perfect for Jose': Some Spurs fans react to Mourinho wanting striker who once replaced Janssen

Olly Dawes
Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Wout Weghorst.

Wout Weghorst of Holland during the International Friendly match between Italy v Holland at the Allianz Stadium on June 4, 2018 in Turin Italy

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker this month, but they have just a few days left to bring one to North London.

With Harry Kane out until April, Spurs need to find a striker to come in and carry the load up top, and a whole host of centre forwards have been linked.

Now, According to Bild - as relayed by Fussball Transfers – Tottenham have added four Bundesliga strikers to their wish list, including Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund duo Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer.

 

The other name mentioned is that of Wout Weghorst, with Jose Mourinho seemingly keen on bringing the Wolfsburg attacker to Tottenham before the transfer deadline.

Wolfsburg understandably don't want to sell this month, meaning a deal seems unlikely, but Spurs are growing desperate – and throwing money at the German side may yet turn some heads.

Weghorst, 27, has hit 11 goals in 26 games this season after smashing 17 goals last term, and he really represents the target man figure Mourinho is looking for having won 70 aerial duels this season – which is the fifth-highest total in the Bundesliga.

Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg rcontrols the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen at Volkswagen Arena on December 01, 2019 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The Dutch international was signed by AZ Alkmaar to replace Vincent Janssen in 2016, and it's fair to say that Weghorst has proven to be a much better player than the striker Spurs signed.

Now, fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with many believing that he is perfect for what Mourinho wants, given his huge 6ft 6in frame and aerial ability.

Others think he is the ideal complement to Kane, believing that he is the most realistic signing of the four Bundesliga targets and is exactly what Spurs need.

Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch