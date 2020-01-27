'Perfect for Jose': Some Spurs fans react to Mourinho wanting striker who once replaced Janssen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Wout Weghorst.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker this month, but they have just a few days left to bring one to North London.

With Harry Kane out until April, Spurs need to find a striker to come in and carry the load up top, and a whole host of centre forwards have been linked.

Now, According to Bild - as relayed by Fussball Transfers – Tottenham have added four Bundesliga strikers to their wish list, including Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund duo Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer.

The other name mentioned is that of Wout Weghorst, with Jose Mourinho seemingly keen on bringing the Wolfsburg attacker to Tottenham before the transfer deadline.

Wolfsburg understandably don't want to sell this month, meaning a deal seems unlikely, but Spurs are growing desperate – and throwing money at the German side may yet turn some heads.

Weghorst, 27, has hit 11 goals in 26 games this season after smashing 17 goals last term, and he really represents the target man figure Mourinho is looking for having won 70 aerial duels this season – which is the fifth-highest total in the Bundesliga.

The Dutch international was signed by AZ Alkmaar to replace Vincent Janssen in 2016, and it's fair to say that Weghorst has proven to be a much better player than the striker Spurs signed.

Now, fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with many believing that he is perfect for what Mourinho wants, given his huge 6ft 6in frame and aerial ability.

Others think he is the ideal complement to Kane, believing that he is the most realistic signing of the four Bundesliga targets and is exactly what Spurs need.

personally i like the look of wout weghorst strong tall good on the ball hopefully a good back up to kane or to play with him #THFC — Sean (@seanturner07) January 25, 2020

Weghorst — Jenkz (@YidArmy__) January 25, 2020

Weghort is a very limited player with a fantastic spirit. Werner is worldclass. — Monnie (@RB_THFC) January 25, 2020

Weghorst is 6’6”! Haha, would suit Jose down to the ground. — Daniel Shack (@Daniel_Shack) January 25, 2020

Weghorst at 6ft6in would certainly fit as a target man that Jose is looking for! He's giant! — Rickles (@burks_eric) January 25, 2020

I would love if Spurs got Weghorst from Wolfsburg. Giant dude who can do a lot of things Kane does. What this team needs. — Christopher (@CDJ47) January 25, 2020

I think weghorst is the most realistic one, the guy is is 6ft 6 — Craig (@craigsaw19) January 25, 2020

Weghorst is perfect for josehttps://t.co/EIAcd6Wlpm — rhys (@_rhysjenkins) January 25, 2020

Götze is a no, the other 3 are big yesses for me. Werner is fantastic & Weghorst is the perfect targetman https://t.co/EPyK5lWaxd — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) January 25, 2020