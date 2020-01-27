Our view: Steven Bergwijn's ability to play up front makes him ideal for Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly close to signing Steven Bergwijn.

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal for Dutch star Steven Bergwijn, report ESPN.

The Netherlands international missed PSV Eindhoven's game with Twente yesterday.

Bergwijn is an exciting player who this season has five goals and 10 assists.

Last season he netted 14 goals and managed 13 assists in all competitions.

Bergwijn would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham, who at just 22-years-old can still add to his game, and will do by testing himself in a new league.

What makes him ideal for Tottenham in particular is his ability to play in multiple positions, not just as a winger.

Whoscored.com show Bergwijn has played in several this season, and has five Eredivisie starts as a central striker.

This means Bergwijn might end up covering for Harry Kane, and the move may kill off a potential Tottenham deal for Real Sociedad's Willian Jose, who The Guardian reported last week was on the club's radar.

Bergwijn has more shelf life at Spurs than Willian Jose due to his age, and his ability to play in different positions.

This enable him to play alongside Harry Kane, instead of just instead of him.

Tottenham should push for this deal, Bergwijn's production in Holland makes him worth taking a gamble on.

Between him, Son and Lucas Moura, Tottenham may have enough to cover for Harry Kane, and then complement him well when he returns.