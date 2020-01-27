Quick links

Celtic

Leicester City

'Oh god sake': Celtic fans sick over club's message to Brendan Rodgers

Shane Callaghan
Leicester City manager \ head coach Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 19, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former Celtic and current Leicester City manager had a birthday yesterday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

It looked set to be a great weekend for Celtic and its fans.

Not only did Neil Lennon's side smash Ross County 3 -0 to move five points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race, but then their Ibrox rivals went and lost 2-1 at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Subscribe

Celtic have still played one game more, but winning nine league titles in a row is now back in their own hands.

As far as weekends go, it couldn't have gone much better, but then their club's official Twitter account went and wished Brendan Rodgers a happy birthday.

 

The Northern Irishman, who won seven domestic trophies out of a possible seven during an unbelievable two-and-a-half year spell in Glasgow, turned 47 yesterday.

Despite his success at Parkhead, Rodgers arguably tarnished his legacy with many fans of the Scottish giants by walking out last February to take the Leicester City job.

So when Celtic's official Twitter account sent him a message yesterday, it was always going to go down poorly with some sections of the fanbase.

Here's how they reacted to it on social media:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Centre on April 27, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch