'Oh god sake': Celtic fans sick over club's message to Brendan Rodgers

The former Celtic and current Leicester City manager had a birthday yesterday.

It looked set to be a great weekend for Celtic and its fans.

Not only did Neil Lennon's side smash Ross County 3 -0 to move five points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race, but then their Ibrox rivals went and lost 2-1 at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Subscribe

Celtic have still played one game more, but winning nine league titles in a row is now back in their own hands.

As far as weekends go, it couldn't have gone much better, but then their club's official Twitter account went and wished Brendan Rodgers a happy birthday.

The Northern Irishman, who won seven domestic trophies out of a possible seven during an unbelievable two-and-a-half year spell in Glasgow, turned 47 yesterday.

Despite his success at Parkhead, Rodgers arguably tarnished his legacy with many fans of the Scottish giants by walking out last February to take the Leicester City job.

So when Celtic's official Twitter account sent him a message yesterday, it was always going to go down poorly with some sections of the fanbase.

Here's how they reacted to it on social media:

For god’s sake. He sneaked out the back door at a crucial poinr of the season and tried to take our staff ‍♂️ — Lainey Donnel ⚽️ (@LaineyDonnel) January 26, 2020

Not one Celtic fan likes this guy — Con Friel (@Friel19_) January 26, 2020

It is the year of the Rat after all. — ˢᶜ32ᴵᴱ (@sc32ie) January 26, 2020

I can see him now, singing Happy Birthday to himself, eating a big cake with his face on it and sitting with big cardboard cut outs of himself. — Rab Smith (@whitisthecraic) January 26, 2020

delete this admin — chloe (@chloarchi) January 26, 2020

Way to ruin a good day — Hayley Walsh (@HayleyWalshx3) January 26, 2020