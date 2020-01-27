Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Nooooo': Arsenal fans really aren't happy with what Arteta has said

John Verrall
Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal passing the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, London on Tuesday 21st January 2020.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could get more game time with Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Arsenal fans do not appear to be particularly pleased with Mikel Arteta’s comments about Shkodran Mustafi.

Arteta has suggested that he wants to help Mustafi become a key player at Arsenal, as he feels the German can still be important.

Mustafi had shown signs of better form at Arsenal in Arteta’s first few weeks at the club, but he made yet another error in their last game against Chelsea.

 

The centre-back gave the ball away which led to David Luiz getting sent off in Arsenal’s recent 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

That mistake has seen Mustafi come in for further criticism from Arsenal fans.

But Arteta said to the Daily Mirror: “I’ve worked with players like this, I’ve had team-mates like this and there is always a moment where they click.

“I can accept a mistake, no problem. What I’m not going to accept is someone who makes a mistake and then stops playing, doesn’t want the ball and doesn’t want to make decisions.

“While he is my player and he is training with me the way he does of course he has a long-term future at Arsenal.”

The problem for Arsenal supporters is that they have seen so much of Mustafi now that they do not believe that he can be stopped from making mistakes.

Four different Arsenal managers have all tried to get the best out of Mustafi, but he has never proven to be a reliable option.

And there is a feeling that Arsenal should just cut their losses with Mustafi and let him go.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

