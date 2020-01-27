'Nooooo': Arsenal fans really aren't happy with what Arteta has said

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could get more game time with Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Arsenal fans do not appear to be particularly pleased with Mikel Arteta’s comments about Shkodran Mustafi.

Arteta has suggested that he wants to help Mustafi become a key player at Arsenal, as he feels the German can still be important.

Mustafi had shown signs of better form at Arsenal in Arteta’s first few weeks at the club, but he made yet another error in their last game against Chelsea.

The centre-back gave the ball away which led to David Luiz getting sent off in Arsenal’s recent 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

That mistake has seen Mustafi come in for further criticism from Arsenal fans.

But Arteta said to the Daily Mirror: “I’ve worked with players like this, I’ve had team-mates like this and there is always a moment where they click.

“I can accept a mistake, no problem. What I’m not going to accept is someone who makes a mistake and then stops playing, doesn’t want the ball and doesn’t want to make decisions.

“While he is my player and he is training with me the way he does of course he has a long-term future at Arsenal.”

The problem for Arsenal supporters is that they have seen so much of Mustafi now that they do not believe that he can be stopped from making mistakes.

Don't solve anything, just sell him Asap — ZEUS OF ARSENAL (@mc002capua) January 26, 2020

By selling him surely.. — Billy™ (@MonsignorBilly) January 26, 2020

I think he is easily the worst defender in history, it's tragic. — The Red Gunner (@ngubane_red) January 27, 2020

I’m sure someone in this earth can improve him 90%, but there’s 10% of Mustafi that will always exist and that 10% will give a goal away. — Ash (@TheAshMorgan) January 26, 2020

He’s a disaster. Can we finally just move on. — Dave (@1Aus_Gooner) January 26, 2020

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss — Thats Arsenal for you (@TMSH71) January 26, 2020

That's too much for one man to do. — Richard Hourula (@RichardHourula) January 26, 2020

Four different Arsenal managers have all tried to get the best out of Mustafi, but he has never proven to be a reliable option.

And there is a feeling that Arsenal should just cut their losses with Mustafi and let him go.