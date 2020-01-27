Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Noble shares what he said to West Ham's players in dressing room after WBA defeat

John Verrall
Mark Noble of West Ham United during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United were dumped out of the FA Cup after West Bromwich Albion beat them at the weekend.

Mark Noble of West Ham United protests to referee Michael Oliver after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in...

Mark Noble has revealed to West Ham United’s official website that he told the club’s players to take more responsibility after their defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

West Ham lost 1-0 to West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend, to heap further pressure on the side.

West Ham have badly disappointed this season, with David Moyes’s men sitting just above the relegation zone.

And West Brom’s victory over them at the weekend has only served to increase the anger in the stands at the London Stadium.

 

West Ham have now had both Manuel Pellegrini and Moyes in charge this term, but neither of the two managers have been able to find a way to get consistent wins with the London side so far.

And Noble feels that West Ham’s players simply cannot blame the manager for their current failings.

“When the team performs like that, and I’ve said to the players in there, we’ve changed managers and we have to look at ourselves, nobody else," Noble said.

“We have to look ourselves in the mirror and say did I give enough today? Did I work hard enough, was I good enough? The answer for me was no.

Mark Noble of West Ham United during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

“Believe me, I’m feeling the pain. At the age of 33 in May you’re looking to enjoy the last couple of years of your career, but when you’re fighting relegation battles, trust me it’s not enjoyable.”

West Ham’s latest defeat does little to help Moyes’s popularity at the London Stadium.

When Moyes was announced as West Ham’s boss the appointment was criticised for being highly unambitious, and the Scot has failed to turn his side’s fortunes around yet.

West Ham’s defeat to West Brom means that they will now have to focus on the league, with their next match coming against Liverpool.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch