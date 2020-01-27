Noble shares what he said to West Ham's players in dressing room after WBA defeat

West Ham United were dumped out of the FA Cup after West Bromwich Albion beat them at the weekend.

Mark Noble has revealed to West Ham United’s official website that he told the club’s players to take more responsibility after their defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

West Ham lost 1-0 to West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend, to heap further pressure on the side.

West Ham have badly disappointed this season, with David Moyes’s men sitting just above the relegation zone.

And West Brom’s victory over them at the weekend has only served to increase the anger in the stands at the London Stadium.

West Ham have now had both Manuel Pellegrini and Moyes in charge this term, but neither of the two managers have been able to find a way to get consistent wins with the London side so far.

And Noble feels that West Ham’s players simply cannot blame the manager for their current failings.

“When the team performs like that, and I’ve said to the players in there, we’ve changed managers and we have to look at ourselves, nobody else," Noble said.

“We have to look ourselves in the mirror and say did I give enough today? Did I work hard enough, was I good enough? The answer for me was no.

“Believe me, I’m feeling the pain. At the age of 33 in May you’re looking to enjoy the last couple of years of your career, but when you’re fighting relegation battles, trust me it’s not enjoyable.”

West Ham’s latest defeat does little to help Moyes’s popularity at the London Stadium.

When Moyes was announced as West Ham’s boss the appointment was criticised for being highly unambitious, and the Scot has failed to turn his side’s fortunes around yet.

West Ham’s defeat to West Brom means that they will now have to focus on the league, with their next match coming against Liverpool.