Aston Villa

'No surprise', 'Laughable': Some Aston Villa fans react to report sharing striker update

Amir Mir
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 10, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa have already brought in Mbwana Samatta this month.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on December 29, 2019 in London, England.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have reacted to the latest reports that they have pulled themselves out of the race to sign Fulham hitman, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Daily Star have claimed that Villa have decided not to make a move for the Championship high-flyer because they have been quoted £40 million for his services. 

It is said that it's unlikely Mitrovic will now be making a switch elsewhere, with deadline day looming, but if Fulham fail in their promotion bid then he will be allowed to leave Craven Cottage.

 

The Villa Park faithful simply don't believe Mitrovic is worth what is being touted for him, as they feel the club is better of pushing for other players.

It could be argued that Dean Smith has been in need of a striker ever since the summer when the fans felt that they should have added one more attacking player to their squad.

The lack of goals from Wesley divided opinion among fans, as the injury-hit duo, Keinan Davis and the now-departed, Jonathan Kodjia weren't really able to provide the competition from the bench during the first half of the campaign. 

Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

When Wesley was injured during Villa's win at Burnley in early January then the alarm bells started to ring and the club eventually added Genk hitman Mbwana Samatta to their squad - but it seems as though another pair of legs are needed in the final third. 

Mitrovic seemingly won't be that guy but come the summer if Villa are still in the Premier League and Fulham are still in the Championship then he is a player that Villa should still look at.

He is a very good penalty box striker - and Villa's last two goalscoring strikers - Tammy Abraham and Lewis Grabban were deadly poachers inside that penalty area because they were able to feed off the high volume of crosses that were being put into the box.

Here is a selection of Aston Villa fans reacting to Mitrovtic rumours: 

