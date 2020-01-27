'No no no': Leeds fans fume over Marcelo Bielsa plan

Ben White will play defensive midfield for Leeds United.

Ben White is set to play an unfamiliar midfield role for Leeds United tomorrow.

The Whites host Millwall at Elland Road in what is a must-win game, given that they now only have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

Thing is, Leeds are without one of their best players in Kalvin Phillips after the 24-year-old picked up a red card in the defeat by QPR nine days ago.

With Adam Forshaw injured, it gives Marcelo Bielsa a headache with regards to defensive midfield options.

Bielsa deployed centre-back White there in the win at Huddersfield last month and suffice to say that Leeds fans aren't looking forward to seeing him there again tomorrow night.

Kalvin Phillips suspended tomorrow. Bielsa confirms that Ben White will replace him in the central defensive mid role against Millwall. That will be the only change. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 27, 2020

So we’re playing with ten men again — Connor (@connorlufc_) January 27, 2020

Not keen on that. Didn't work last time — Jay (@jaymerry91) January 27, 2020

This is bad bad bad. Why not give one of our young midfielders a go, not one of our CBs, when we only have 2!!! — Ben (@ben080385) January 27, 2020

Ben white looked lost in that role before — mightywhites1966 (@mightyleeds1966) January 27, 2020

the midfield is already weaker with no phillips so why weaken the defence as well — antony pawson (@antonypawson) January 27, 2020

Not good, last time this happened he looked lost — balhar bhachu (@BhachuBalhar) January 27, 2020

No no no no — Robbu (@ImRobbu) January 27, 2020

You can understand Leeds fans' frustrations.

The midfield is already weaker without Phillips so it seems strange to weaken the defence by taking White - perhaps their best centre-back - out of the back four and pushing him forward.

That being said, Bielsa doesn't have a lot of alternatives, though Alfie McCalmont might count himself unlucky that he hasn't been given the nod.