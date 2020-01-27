Quick links

'No no no': Leeds fans fume over Marcelo Bielsa plan

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Ben White will play defensive midfield for Leeds United.

Ben White is set to play an unfamiliar midfield role for Leeds United tomorrow.

The Whites host Millwall at Elland Road in what is a must-win game, given that they now only have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

Thing is, Leeds are without one of their best players in Kalvin Phillips after the 24-year-old picked up a red card in the defeat by QPR nine days ago.

With Adam Forshaw injured, it gives Marcelo Bielsa a headache with regards to defensive midfield options.

 

Bielsa deployed centre-back White there in the win at Huddersfield last month and suffice to say that Leeds fans aren't looking forward to seeing him there again tomorrow night.

You can understand Leeds fans' frustrations.

The midfield is already weaker without Phillips so it seems strange to weaken the defence by taking White - perhaps their best centre-back - out of the back four and pushing him forward.

That being said, Bielsa doesn't have a lot of alternatives, though Alfie McCalmont might count himself unlucky that he hasn't been given the nod.

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

 

