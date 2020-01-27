Quick links

'No more likes': Player sends message on Twitter after joining Leeds

Jean-Kevin Augustin has signed for Leeds United today.

Leeds United have just pulled off a huge coup.

The Whites have announced in the past hour that they have signed Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin joins Leeds on a half-season loan from Leipzig, after struggling during a short-term stint at Monaco earlier in the season.

After the speculation broke of Leeds' interest, the French striker teased fans of the Elland Road club on Twitter by 'liking' their messages about moving to West Yorkshire.

 

Here's how Augustin reacted to the completed deal:

This is an unbelievable deal by the Championship club - and one that they have the option to make permanent in the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places and signing the 22-year-old might just be enough to see them over the line.

Leeds have been absent from the Premier League since 2004 and it's very likely that a player of Augustin's calibre, along with Patrick Bamford, can score the goals that ensure a top-flight return come May.

Bielsa had badly needed a striker following Eddie Nketiah's recall by Arsenal earlier this month.

The Yorkshire side are back in action tomorrow when they host Millwall but it remains to be seen whether the new boy is available.

