'Backwards step': Some Newcastle fans react to rumours ex-Magpie could return

Newcastle United are being linked with a move to bring back Rafa Benitez.

Takeover news once again surrounds Newcastle United, as it so often has in recent years as Mike Ashley seemingly considers selling up.

Fans will recall the rumours about Amanda Staveley, Peter Kenyon and the Bin Zayed Group, and another big rumour has been emerging in recent days.

This time, it's the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman being linked with a takeover, with a £340million deal being rumoured.

Bin Salman seemingly has big plans for the club given his huge riches, as CNBC reported in 2018 that the House of Saud have a net worth of more around $1.4trillion.

Huge investment that bin Salman can provide may take Newcastle forward, and The Sun claim he already has one plan in mind – re-appointing Rafa Benitez.

Benitez left the club over the summer as Newcastle couldn't agree a new deal with him, and he has since headed off to China to take charge of Dalian Yifang.

Steve Bruce has been faring better than expected since Benitez's exit, and whilst you would think that Newcastle fans would love to see Benitez return after three strong years in the job, that may not be the case.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that re-appointing Benitez would be a 'massive backwards step', as his style of play was 'turgid' and his return would only bring back bad memories of Ashley.

Others want Mauricio Pochettino instead, with a firm belief that if Bruce is harshly replaced, then it should be in favour of a young, progressive manager rather than going back to Benitez.

Reports that if takeover happens, Rafa will return! NO MAN!



Have we not realised that he was NOT all that?!



We are no worse off with Bruce and IF we even were to make a change, you'd want somebody who would bring a change in system and style to give us our identity back! #NUFC — Dean (@Geordeanio1892) January 27, 2020

Imagine getting taken over by rich saudis and wanting Rafa playing his defensive dribble.



Yeha no thanks. Give me Pochettino instead #nufc — _ (@NotoriousShaneo) January 27, 2020

Don’t want rafa back. If it’s a takeover we’re having it’s a fresh start we need up here. All the stuff that has happened under mike Ashley needs forgotten about there’s been no positives only negatives #NUFC https://t.co/bkUsvOIVlF — RJT97 (@RJT971) January 27, 2020

If and massive IF the fakeover turns into a takeover...i wouldn't want Rafa back. Would like someone who's going to play positive attacking football. Can't imagine Rafa managing ASM. — Nigel NUFC Nerd (@NerdNufc) January 27, 2020

Unpopular opinion, I’d rather not have Rafa back, let’s give the Steves time. #NUFC — Marcus Nichols (@MarcusN86981811) January 27, 2020

Don’t want Rafa back #NUFC — Adam Stordy (@AJStordy2) January 27, 2020

Sorry guys it maybe an unpopular opinion but if this takeover happens no way would i want Rafa back. The quality of the football he played was turgid. #nufc @gregwilliams91 — John Williams (@jwstumpy) January 27, 2020

#NUFC worrying that #Rafa linked to a return if this takeover happens. Massive backwards step! Get #pochettino — Martin Simpson (@mksimpson23) January 27, 2020

If this turns out to be a takeover instead of another fakeover I’ll be massively disappointed if they bring Rafa and his boring, negative football back! Surely these buyers want the club to move forward, not continue to be stagnant! Need a Young gaffer, possession football! #NUFC — S444 NKA (@s114nka) January 27, 2020

Do I believe this takeover is real? No! would I have Rafa back? No #NUFC #NUFCTakeover — Ultras Newcastle (@BlockDSJP) January 27, 2020