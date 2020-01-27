Quick links

'Backwards step': Some Newcastle fans react to rumours ex-Magpie could return

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans look on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on March 10, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United are being linked with a move to bring back Rafa Benitez.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 22nd round match between Dalian Yifang and Beijing Guoan at Dalian Sports...

Takeover news once again surrounds Newcastle United, as it so often has in recent years as Mike Ashley seemingly considers selling up.

Fans will recall the rumours about Amanda Staveley, Peter Kenyon and the Bin Zayed Group, and another big rumour has been emerging in recent days.

This time, it's the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman being linked with a takeover, with a £340million deal being rumoured.

 

Bin Salman seemingly has big plans for the club given his huge riches, as CNBC reported in 2018 that the House of Saud have a net worth of more around $1.4trillion.

Huge investment that bin Salman can provide may take Newcastle forward, and The Sun claim he already has one plan in mind – re-appointing Rafa Benitez.

Benitez left the club over the summer as Newcastle couldn't agree a new deal with him, and he has since headed off to China to take charge of Dalian Yifang.

Rafael Benitez the head coach

Steve Bruce has been faring better than expected since Benitez's exit, and whilst you would think that Newcastle fans would love to see Benitez return after three strong years in the job, that may not be the case.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that re-appointing Benitez would be a 'massive backwards step', as his style of play was 'turgid' and his return would only bring back bad memories of Ashley.

Others want Mauricio Pochettino instead, with a firm belief that if Bruce is harshly replaced, then it should be in favour of a young, progressive manager rather than going back to Benitez.

