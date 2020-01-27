Manager of reported Tottenham target once compared his player to Luis Suarez

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly on the lookout for a striker this month.

Deadline day is edging closer and Tottenham are yet to add a much-needed striker to their squad as they have been linked with Real Madrid's Luka Jovic.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque recently claimed that Spurs have had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old, as they have identified him as a possible replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

Jovic has been likened to Barcelona forward, and former Premier League hitman, Luis Suarez by his international boss and Serbia manager, Mladen Krstajic.

Prior to his move from Germany's top-flight to Madrid, Serbia's Krstajic, who would have worked closely with Jovic on the training pitch was praising of his 'deceptive' striker.

“He’s a classic goal-getter with great control of the ball and a good understanding of the game. I’d probably compare him to Luis Suarez,” said Krstajic, as quoted by Bundesliga.

"He sometimes appears impassive or lacklustre, but that’s even more deceptive for defenders and makes him even more of a threat."

A 'deceptive' striker is exactly what Tottenham need and if they can lure Jovic to North London then he would be one hell of a capture.

Mourinho needs a presence in the final third, he needs someone who can hold up the ball, work the backline off-the-ball and be deadly inside the penalty area - he has that in abundance.

Jovic's struggles at Madrid may be off-putting - he has played 20 games in all competitions and scored one goal [transfermarkt] - but there is still a classy player in there.

During his previous club, Frankfurt, he played 75 games in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and supplying nine assists [transfermarkt].

Either way, given what Tottenham currently have at their disposal, Jovic would more than definitely improve them and if the club don't add another striker to their ranks before deadline day then they may live to regret it at the end of the season.