Manager explains player’s Leeds United transfer, thinks it’s ‘perfect’

Ian Poveda has joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United from Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told Sporting Life that Ian Poveda is a good signing for Leeds United.

Poveda has joined Championship club Leeds on a permanent contract from Premier League side City in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a contract with the West Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2024.

 

City boss Guardiola has given his take on the England Under-20 international’s switch, and he believes that the youngster will develop under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Barcelona manager has also said that Poveda, who can operate as an attacking midfielder as well, is a good acquisition for Leeds.

The player himself has expressed his delight at moving to the West Yorkshire outfit and has mentioned Bielsa as a factor in his decision.

Guardiola told Sporting Life: “He is young, he has to play, he was not able and I think Leeds United is an incredible challenge to be training for one of the best or maybe the best manager in the world in terms of how he helps the players to be better players.

“He has an incredible power to develop. For the way Leeds play suits perfect for his qualities.”

Poveda told Leeds’s official website: “I’m very excited to work under Bielsa, I know he improves players and that’s what I’m looking to do under his guidance.”

Good signing for Leeds United?

Poveda is a very talented and promising young attacking player who is a replacement for Jack Clarke.

The winger could take a while to get used to Bielsa’s system and may not hit the ground running at Elland Road, but the teenager is a smart long-term signing for the Whites.

