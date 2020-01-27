Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Manager admits he really wants to sign Newcastle player

John Verrall
Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman makes a save during the Newcastle United Training session at Carton House on July 13, 2018, in Kildare, Ireland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been loaned out to Swansea City for the season.

Steve Cooper Head Coach of Swansea City shouts instructions to his team from the dug-out during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Hull City at the Liberty Stadium on...

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has suggested to Wales Online that he wants Freddie Woodman’s loan move from Newcastle United to become a permanent one.

Newcastle youngster Woodman has been a regular starter at Swansea this term, where he has caught the eye with his performances.

At the moment the England youth international is due to return to St. James’ Park at the end of the campaign, but he now has a taste for regular action.

Newcastle may not be able to offer Woodman that if Martin Dubravka stays, as the Slovakian has been so reliable for them.

 

And Cooper admits that he now really wants to sign Woodman on a long-term deal.

"We'd all love Freddie to stay for longer than the season,” he said.

"Whether that's possible, we'll have a look in the summer. I think he'd definitely like to.

"The affection the fans have shown Freddie, I think he really feels it and likes to show it back because it's mutual.”

Newcastle's 17 year old substitute goalkeeper Freddie Woodman in action before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park on December 28, 2014...

Newcastle will surely want a sizeable amount of money if they are to part company with Woodman on a permanent basis.

The young stopper has proven that he is already a stand out option at Championship level, and Newcastle surely won’t want to lose a player of his talents on the cheap.

Keeping Woodman happy could be difficult for Steve Bruce’s side though, as Dubravka is one of the first names on the team sheet at Newcastle currently.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch