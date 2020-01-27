Manager admits he really wants to sign Newcastle player

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been loaned out to Swansea City for the season.

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has suggested to Wales Online that he wants Freddie Woodman’s loan move from Newcastle United to become a permanent one.

Newcastle youngster Woodman has been a regular starter at Swansea this term, where he has caught the eye with his performances.

At the moment the England youth international is due to return to St. James’ Park at the end of the campaign, but he now has a taste for regular action.

Newcastle may not be able to offer Woodman that if Martin Dubravka stays, as the Slovakian has been so reliable for them.

And Cooper admits that he now really wants to sign Woodman on a long-term deal.

"We'd all love Freddie to stay for longer than the season,” he said.

"Whether that's possible, we'll have a look in the summer. I think he'd definitely like to.

"The affection the fans have shown Freddie, I think he really feels it and likes to show it back because it's mutual.”

Newcastle will surely want a sizeable amount of money if they are to part company with Woodman on a permanent basis.

The young stopper has proven that he is already a stand out option at Championship level, and Newcastle surely won’t want to lose a player of his talents on the cheap.

Keeping Woodman happy could be difficult for Steve Bruce’s side though, as Dubravka is one of the first names on the team sheet at Newcastle currently.