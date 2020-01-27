Luis Suarez once tipped reported Liverpool target to be 'one of the best in the world'

Liverpool have seemingly done their business for this month, but will they push big in the summer as the Premier League title edges closer?

With deadline day edging closer, transfer news hotting up and potential deals takings their usual twists and turns, it does seem as though Liverpool won't be involved in that drama as they will seemingly leave their work until the summer.

By the time the summer transfer will be open, Liverpool will be Premier League champions and could potentially have another trophy to their name, whether that be the FA Cup or the Champions League. Or both for that matter!

Either way, this winter window has seen them being linked with some big-names this month, including that of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who has been tipped to be 'one of the best in the world' by Luis Suarez, as quoted by Sport.

Nonetheless, Spanish outlet, El Desmarque have previously claimed that the Reds are keen on Dembele's signature, as the versatile attacker has had an £85 million price tag put over his head.

Of course, Liverpool don't need him, at this moment in time, but this rumour may well just start to hot up when the temperatures in England start to rise in these coming months.

And if a deal does manage to take place then they will have one top-quality player on their hands, as Liverpool's former player, Suarez, who has been training with the Frenchman on a weekly basis, was waxing-lyrical about his teammate in 2019 and he predicted him to go on and produce the goods down the line.

"He's young and had a lot of people tell him: you're going to be a superstar and everything will be great," Suarez told Sport. "But the reality is there's still so much to learn. That happened to me too.

"I had to live in that moment and what I have to do is support Ousmane. He's got a lot of players in the dressing room he can learn professionalism from.

"No one can teach Ousmane how to kick a ball because he already knows that. But another thing is how you work/train. He needs his routines to keep getting better. Obviously he's a player that is only getting started but I think he's going to be one of the best in the world."

It would be tough for many forwards to get ahead of the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. But Liverpool will need to freshen things up in the summer and add more competition as Dembele would be a fantastic purchase.

This time next January, Salah and Mane will be expected to compete for their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations, which Jurgen Klopp described as a 'catastrophe', as quoted by The Guardian.

Therefore, pushing for Dembele's signature would be a wise move because he can operate on either flank, likes to cut inside, and has the speed to hurt opponents.

It has been an injury-hit season for the 22-year-old, but during his Barcelona career, he has played 74 games in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and supplying 17 assists [transfermarkt]. And remember, he has been playing behind a number of high-calibre players, including a certain Lionel Messi.

Either way, Liverpool should be excited by these Dembele links, and Suarez's comments further emphasise what they can potentially expect from him if he does make a move to Merseyside.