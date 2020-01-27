Quick links

‘Looked like a £7.5m player’: Some Liverpool fans not happy with 25-year-old last night

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.
Takumi Minamino was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Takumi Minamino against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

Minamino was in action for Premier League outfit Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup against League One side Shrewsbury away from home at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window for £7.25 million - as reported by Sky Sports - and is settling into life at the Merseyside outfit.

 

The Japan international looked sharp in the first half and had a good chance, but he struggled to maintain his level as the match wore on.

According to WhoScored, the former Cerezo Osaka attacking player took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, took 39 touches, and put in one cross.

Liverpool fans were not particularly impressed with Minamino’s performance against Shrewsbury on Sunday evening and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

