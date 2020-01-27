‘Looked like a £7.5m player’: Some Liverpool fans not happy with 25-year-old last night

Takumi Minamino was in action for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Takumi Minamino against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

Minamino was in action for Premier League outfit Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup against League One side Shrewsbury away from home at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday evening.

The 25-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window for £7.25 million - as reported by Sky Sports - and is settling into life at the Merseyside outfit.

The Japan international looked sharp in the first half and had a good chance, but he struggled to maintain his level as the match wore on.

According to WhoScored, the former Cerezo Osaka attacking player took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, took 39 touches, and put in one cross.

Liverpool fans were not particularly impressed with Minamino’s performance against Shrewsbury on Sunday evening and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

looked like a 7.5m player — Brett (@LFC__Brett) January 26, 2020

He hasn’t be Kloppified yet. Understandably weak performance. — Mark (@TheLFCMark) January 26, 2020

Minamino will come good obviously. Among other adjustments he just needs a bit more strength on the ball#LFC — FilosoficalRed (@FilosoficalRed) January 26, 2020

Minamino need more time, it takes time to adjust to the pace of the Premier League, once he does he will be on



Very talented player — The Kop (@TheKopiteLFC) January 26, 2020

Minamino needs to improve. Today I think he looked frustrated and tried to get involved a little bit. Does Klopp need to take him out like he did Fabinho to help him adapt to the English game? #LFC — Chris Wright (@chriswright35) January 26, 2020

I said it when he was bought. Minamino is just a ploy signing to get more fans and spending from the Asian continent. He isnt good enough for the League, played poorly against Wolves, now v Shrewsbury a 3rd division team. We needed Werner and Fernandes this Transfer window #lfc — Ahmet Gocer (@AhmetGocer2) January 26, 2020

Bit reactionary — (@Jamielfc191) January 26, 2020

You did nothing wrong. Well played Adrian... too bad Minamino Fabinho Lovren didn’t perform as good... — JOAKIM (@JoakimAckelman) January 26, 2020

I don't see what dis kid like minamino play just a waste of efforts — Ajibola Allison. (@AllisonAjibola) January 26, 2020

Lovren, Matip and Fabinho all still rusty after injury. Oxlade is having a bad run of form recently and Minamino still adjusting. Need Lallana and Origi stepping up. — Pepo (@AlAjmiLFC) January 26, 2020