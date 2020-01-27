Quick links

'Levy is unstoppable': Some Spurs fans react after hearing latest transfer update

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen appears set to join Inter Milan in the very near future.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised Daniel Levy after it has emerged that Inter Milan are agreeing to pay extra to cover Ajax’s sell on clause as part of the Christian Eriksen deal.

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs have managed to get Inter to pay five per cent more than they were originally going to, as that is the fee which is due to go to Ajax.

 

Eriksen is now set to move to Inter Milan, with the total value of the deal worth £17.5 million.

And Tottenham supporters have praised Levy for negotiating a higher fee for Eriksen.

Levy has always been an expert dealer in the transfer window, with the Spurs chairman famed for his negotiation skills.

Eriksen’s departure from Tottenham has gone down far better than could ever have been predicted.

The Dane has rapidly lost support from Spurs fans this season, as his attitude and performances have both been called into question.

Eriksen has not found his best form at Spurs for well over a year now, and it seems that the time is right for both player and club to move on.

