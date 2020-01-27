Quick links

Leeds United reportedly facing late competition from promotion rivals for £15m striker

Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough battles for possession with Reece Burke of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium on...
Leeds United and Bristol City are reportedly interested in Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at Riverside Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Middlesbrough, England.

Leeds United are reportedly facing late competition from Bristol City in their quest to sign Britt Assombalonga from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

The Mirror reported last week that Leeds want the former Nottingham Forest striker to enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit are not the only club who are on the hunt for the 27-year-old’s signature.

 

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), with just days left in the January transfer window, Bristol City are interested in the £15 million-rated DR Congo international.

City are also in the race for promotion to the Premier League, and it has been suggested in the report that Middlesbrough may sell the striker as they need to reduce their wage bill.

Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga battles with Hull City's Callum Elder and Jackson Irvine during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside...

Stats

Assombalonga has had injury issues this season, and has scored six goals and provided two assists in 20 Championship appearances for Boro, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 28 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the league for Middlesbrough, scoring 14 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 28 matches, while City are eight points behind them in ninth and just two points off the playoffs.

Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough in action with Alex Mowatt during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Middlesbrough at Oakwell, Barnsley on Wednesday 27th...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

