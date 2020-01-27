Leeds United reportedly facing late competition from promotion rivals for £15m striker

Leeds United and Bristol City are reportedly interested in Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Leeds United are reportedly facing late competition from Bristol City in their quest to sign Britt Assombalonga from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

The Mirror reported last week that Leeds want the former Nottingham Forest striker to enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit are not the only club who are on the hunt for the 27-year-old’s signature.

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), with just days left in the January transfer window, Bristol City are interested in the £15 million-rated DR Congo international.

City are also in the race for promotion to the Premier League, and it has been suggested in the report that Middlesbrough may sell the striker as they need to reduce their wage bill.

Stats

Assombalonga has had injury issues this season, and has scored six goals and provided two assists in 20 Championship appearances for Boro, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 28 starts and 14 substitute appearances in the league for Middlesbrough, scoring 14 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 28 matches, while City are eight points behind them in ninth and just two points off the playoffs.