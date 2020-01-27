Klopp names the Liverpool player he thought was 'brilliant' yesterday

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian helped Jurgen Klopp's side stay in the FA Cup with his performance yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian after his display against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup yesterday.

Liverpool were shocked by their lower league opponents, as Shrewsbury battled back from 2-0 down to take the tie to a replay.

Liverpool could actually have been dumped out of the cup had it not been for Adrian, as he made some vital saves.

And Klopp said to the BBC that he was disappointed to see his goalkeeper used so much.

”We scored a really good goal but apart from that, Adrian had absolutely too much to do,” Klopp said.

“He was brilliant. The counter-attacks they had when we lost the ball...

”They slowed the game down in their formation and we lost the ball in the wrong moments. It just didn’t look like it was 2-0 [to Liverpool] on the pitch. It looked like we were 2-1 down.

”But well deserved for Shrewsbury, it was the minimum they deserved. Congratulations to them.”

Adrian has only had a limited amount of chances for Liverpool this term, as Alisson is their undisputed number one, but the Spaniard has generally stepped in and performed well when called upon.

Whether Adrian will even be risked in Liverpool’s replay against the Shrews now seems unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool’s youngsters will play in that contest, and he is not even set to take charge of the team.

The comments have been highly controversial, with some fans criticising Klopp for not showing enough respect to the competition.