Journey To The Savage Planet isn't joining Xbox Game Pass - here's why

The set to be released Journey To The Savage Planet isn't joining Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Journey To The Savage Planet comes out tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It's an exploration adventure in space that has been described as "genuinely funny" while receiving mostly middling-to-great review scores. Unfortunately, for Microsoft loyalists, it isn't joining Game Pass at launch despite some misconceptions.

Developed by Typhoon Studios, Journey To The Savage Planet is a first-person exploration game that "lets you be a jerk in space". It can be pre-ordered from the PSN, Microsoft and Epic Games storefronts, but again Microsoft gamers should forget about it being a part of Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

Is Journey To The Savage Planet on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Journey To The Savage Planet is not on Xbox Game Pass.

As mentioned by True Achievements, the official Xbox Greek page had posted a video with the following description/translation:

"See how the characters and animation were created on #JourneyToTheSavagePlanet, released tomorrow for the Xbox One. Get it today or enjoy it through the Xbox Game Pass."

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service similar to PlayStation Now but available on both Xbox One and PC. For £7.99/£11.99 a month, you can enjoy a library consisting of over 100 video games.

Unfortunately, Journey To The Savage Planet will not be one of them as the post from Xbox in Greece was a mistake.

True Achievements' Sean Carey reached out to Typhoon Studios on Twitter and the developer quickly confirmed Xbox had made an error.

Seems to be a mistake. JTTSP is not coming to Game Pass tomorrow. — Typhoon Studios (@Typhoon_MTL) January 27, 2020

Journey To The Savage Planet releases on January 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.