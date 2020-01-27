Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho says one Tottenham player finds it ‘very difficult’ to make a mistake

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur before the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Japhet Tanganga is playing well for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that Japhet Tanganga does not make any mistakes.

Mourinho made the comments about Tanganga while explaining his decision not to use Danny Rose during Tottenham’s FA Cup tie against Southampton at the weekend.

The 20-year-old defender started yet again for Spurs, while England international left-back Rose was left out.

 

While explaining his decision to leave Rose out of the team, Mourinho raved about Tanganga, and said that the youngster does not make a mistake even when he is not played in his natural position.

Mourinho told Football.London: “My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really. We have Ben Davies left-back injured for a long time.

"We have Danny, Japhet, who is not a left-back but is very solid and very concentrated and very difficult for him to make a mistake, even when playing against opposition in a position that is not his position, and Ryan is a 19-year-old kid who is learning how to defend and of course his natural appetite is to be offensive.”

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Japhet Tanganga (C) passes the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's...

Promising talent

Tanganga has played twice in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, once as a right-back and one as a left-back, according to WhoScored.

The England Under-20 international has looked comfortable in both the flanks, and it is clear that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho rates him highly.

The youngster has also played in the FA Cup twice and in the EFL Cup once this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Of course, Tanganga is far from the finished article, but under Mourinho, the defender will improve and get better.

Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur before the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

