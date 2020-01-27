Who plays Jen's mother in Cold Feet? Meet Barbara actress Marji Campi

ITV's Cold Feet has returned to our screens in 2020 for its ninth series.

Cold Feet is a bit of an anomaly in British TV. When first arrived on our screens back in 1998, it quickly grew into one of ITV's biggest shows.

From an audience of around seven million, the series quickly picked up and by series 5, viewing figures were just verging on 10 million.

But after series 5 aired in 2003, the show was brought to an end, far too prematurely for some.

Fast-forward 13 years and Cold Feet was back on TV with a long-awaited series 6. Alongside the revamped show were a host of new characters and one of them, who's still around in the ongoing series 9 is Barbara Blyth, Jenny's mother.

But just who plays this new but loveable character?

SEE ALSO: ITV viewers will surely recognise Cold Feet's Mary

Jenny's mum Barbara in series 9

It's safe to say the Jenny's time on Cold Feet has not been pleasant recently with the character going through hell in a cancer battle that took up a lot of attention in series 8.

Series 9, thankfully, has seen Jenny start to get herself back on the mend, no thanks to her elderly mother Barbara who has been a near-constant by her side during the undoubtedly tough experience to offer up as much love and support as possible.

Meet Barbara actress Marji Campi

Barbara Blyth, who was introduced to Cold Feet in series 6, is played by Liverpudlian actress Marji Campi.

Campi is a veteran of both stage and screen and her career dates back to the 1960s.

More recently, in 2005, Marji Campi married writer and historian Anton Gill although it is understood that this is her second marriage and her two children from her first marriage live in Barcelona with their families and Campi is a frequent visitor to the Catalan capital.

What else has Marji Campi been in?

As mentioned, Campi's acting career began in the 1960s with her first role, according to IMDb, coming in the BBC TV series Thorndyke.

Following on from that, between 1965 and '67, she appeared on the series Z Cars, the theme tune for which is synonymous with Everton Football Club, based in Margi's native Liverpool.

Some of her most eye-catching roles since then have come in the long-running soap operas Coronation Street (1984-87) and EastEnders (2006) while arguably her biggest role to date came in the ITV series Surgical Spirit where she played the character, Joyce Watson, in 50 episodes between 1989 and 1995.

Cold Feet has seen somewhat of a renaissance for Marji Campi with the actress picking up a number of roles on the back of her 2016 addition to the series.

Series 9 of Cold Feet continues on ITV at 9pm on Monday, January 27th.