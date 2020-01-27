Jean-Kevin Augustin could redefine his career with Leeds United move

Leeds United are reportedly close to signing Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Sky Sports report Augustin is wanted by the Whites, although they face competition for the striker.

If Leeds can get the deal done, it is a very intriguing signing.

Augustin has been highly rated throughout his career, but his results have not matched the hype.

A move to Leeds could help him define himself and become the most memorable stint for him yet.

The story so far

Augustin began his career in PSG's academy and he went on to make 27 first team appearances.

These were mostly short spell as a substitute and he had to leave the club in order to play regular football.

RB Leipzig took the gamble on him, and he has shown flashes of ability. His best season came in 2017/18 when he scored nine goals and provided five assists.

The problem is that Augustin has not been able to build on that.

Last season he went backwards, scoring only five goals, and he was deemed dispensible by the German side and sent out on loan to Monaco this season.

He has struggled at Monaco too, failing to earn a regular starting spot and he has no goals in 10 appearances.

Fresh start

A new start is needed for Augustin and Leeds could be a good scenario for him, if he can impress Marcelo Bielsa quickly.

His confidence will be key, and Leeds and Bielsa need to restore it after a tough season.

Augustin has talent. He is only 22 and last year The Sun reported Everton and Wolves were both after him, with a £38 million priced tag quoted.

Augustin has done nothing yet to make this price close to realistic. At 22 he has not scored double figures in his career yet.

But he is a talented player, who needs the right situation to thrive and start games.

Dropping down to England's second tier to join Leeds would be a smart move, and he will become an instant hero if he helps them win promotion.