Is The Trial of Christine Keeler on tonight? Has the BBC series finished?

It's arguably been one of the best things on telly for some time.

Audiences are wondering whether The Trial of Christine Keeler is on tonight after yet another fantastic episode.

From the very start, we knew this would be something special...

Across the series, we've witnessed such talents as Sophie Cookson (she plays Christine Keeler), Emilia Fox (Valerie Profumo), Chloe Harris (Paula), Ellie Bamber (Mandy Rice-Davies), Ben Miles (John Profumo) and more work their magic in perfectly suited roles.

For those who knew rather little about the Profumo affair in the sixties which it explores, this has proven both an enlightening and shocking experience. On the other hand, those who were well aware of what happened were invited to dive into this compelling dramatisation which sheds new light, courtesy of creator Amanda Coe.

Audiences have been chronicling it since Sunday, December 29th 2019 on BBC One, but after a phenomenal sixth episode, fans are wondering whether they can expect to see the tale continue.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Is The Trial of Christine Keeler on tonight?

No, The Trial of Christine Keeler is not on tonight.

Episode 6 aired on Sunday, January 26th 2020. If you missed it, you can catch it now on BBC iPlayer.

Previous episodes are also available to stream. So, what does the future hold for the series?

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Has The Trial of Christine Keeler finished?

Yes, The Trial of Christine Keeler has finished.

That's right folks...

The Trial of Christine Keeler is a miniseries and episode 6 served as its conclusion, so there are no more episodes on the way.

Sometimes you see miniseries renewed as a result of immense popularity, but we're confident in saying that this will be all for Amanda Coe's series. Although it's gone down very well, everybody involved did a terrific job of offering a satisfying conclusion.

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Audiences offer their verdict on The Trial of Christine Keeler

Since the finale, many audiences have taken to Twitter to offer their perspectives on it all.

Check out a selection of tweets:

The trial of Christine Keeler was one of the best shows ever. She was an amazing woman who was treated terrible. Great cast and outstanding performances @CooksonSophie — APM O'Neill (@ApmNeill) January 26, 2020

I thought The Trial of Christine Keeler was exceptionally good. The actress playing her was so compelling. Everyone involved should take a bow. — Laura Shepherd-Robinson (@LauraSRobinson) January 27, 2020

The Trial of Christine Keeler was brilliant. BBC at its best, outstanding performances. Best thing since A Very English Scandal. — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) January 26, 2020

I just finished watching The Trial of Christine Keeler bbc series and its sooo good. Fantastic acting, gripping, nuanced characters & the styling (clothes and makeup) is gorgeous. Sophie Cookson is incredible in it - such a good actress. pic.twitter.com/NSmmLy7ayZ — Babette Radclyffe-Thomas 蓓丽 (@chicstranger) January 27, 2020

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?