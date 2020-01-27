Is the 'bonk filter' on TikTok? Snapchat filter revived as viral trend!

With all the competition between social media platforms, it's not a surprise that one app may pinch ideas from the other... and sometimes become more popular in doing so.

We all remember Instagram Stories becoming a 'thing' and killing off Snapchat.

And now poor old Snapchat has had another of their ideas pinched: the 'bonk filter'.

TikTok, the ever-growing, ever-popular social media app has just added the filter to their site and users are going crazy over it!

What is the 'bonk filter'?

The filter was created what feels like many moons ago by Snapchat.

When you apply the filter, a hammer "bonks you on the head" (Snapchat's words, not ours), which distorts your face using AR and the result is pretty hilarious.

It's been cracking up Snapchat users as they create silly videos based off of the filter, so the shift to TikTok seemed like a pretty natural move.

my sense of humor is that bonk filter on snapchat — ♡ (@franksprouts) January 27, 2020

How can you get the 'bonk filter' on TikTok?

We scoured through TikTok's effects to see if the 'bonk filter' was anywhere, but unfortunately it isn't.

That means the TikTok users who have applied the filter are likely to have recorded a video in Snapchat, saved it to their camera roll and then reuploaded to TikTok.

Oh the lengths people go to for comedy.

So, if you're wanting to hop on the trend, you've got to go back to the OG source first!

You can download the Snapchat filter using the Snapcode here.

