'I'm not Brendan's player': Celtic star prefers Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown on December 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jozo Simunovic isn't missing Brendan Rodgers at Celtic it seems.

Leicester City manager \ head coach Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 19, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Jozo Simunovic has intimated that he prefers playing under Celtic boss Neil Lennon than he did under Brendan Rodgers.

The towering Croatian centre-back has enjoyed a second wind at Parkhead over the past 12 months following Lennon's appointment.

Rodgers quit Celtic to join Leicester City last February and the 25-year-old had only been used sparingly by the Northern Irishman up until that point last season.

But Lennon's arrival resulted in Simunovic playing a lot more regularly and the big man looked to have a spring in his step, even keeping Filip Benkovic out of the first XI.

 

Simunovic told The Record: "At the end with Brendan it was a completely different story for me. But what can you do? I’m here, I’m Celtic’s player, not Brendan’s player. But now it’s a new page for me with a new manager and I’m not thinking about Brendan’s era any more. I had to be patient. That was the key for me and for other players in the same situation.”

Simunovic hadn't kicked a ball for the Hoops since September until last week due to injury.

But now it'll be interesting to see if he can break up the partnership that Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien have formed at the heart of Celtic's defence.

Even if he can't play regularly, Lennon will still need him. The Bhoys are in contention for three trophies and rotation will be key - and what a stunning replacement the Northern Irishman has if, say, Jullien picks up a serious injury.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers gestures during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 8, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

