'I'm not Brendan's player': Celtic star prefers Neil Lennon

Jozo Simunovic has intimated that he prefers playing under Celtic boss Neil Lennon than he did under Brendan Rodgers.

The towering Croatian centre-back has enjoyed a second wind at Parkhead over the past 12 months following Lennon's appointment.

Rodgers quit Celtic to join Leicester City last February and the 25-year-old had only been used sparingly by the Northern Irishman up until that point last season.

But Lennon's arrival resulted in Simunovic playing a lot more regularly and the big man looked to have a spring in his step, even keeping Filip Benkovic out of the first XI.

Simunovic told The Record: "At the end with Brendan it was a completely different story for me. But what can you do? I’m here, I’m Celtic’s player, not Brendan’s player. But now it’s a new page for me with a new manager and I’m not thinking about Brendan’s era any more. I had to be patient. That was the key for me and for other players in the same situation.”

Simunovic hadn't kicked a ball for the Hoops since September until last week due to injury.

But now it'll be interesting to see if he can break up the partnership that Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien have formed at the heart of Celtic's defence.

Even if he can't play regularly, Lennon will still need him. The Bhoys are in contention for three trophies and rotation will be key - and what a stunning replacement the Northern Irishman has if, say, Jullien picks up a serious injury.