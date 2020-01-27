'I will cry': Some rival fans gutted after hearing player reportedly could join Tottenham

Leicester City were said to be interested in Steven Bergwijn, but he looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester City fans appear to be gutted, as Steven Bergwijn looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

ESPN claim that Spurs are closing in on bringing Bergwijn to England, after agreeing a deal with PSV.

Leicester had been linked with the Dutch winger earlier in the summer in the Guardian.

And the Foxes supporters are very disappointed to seemingly be missing out on signing Bergwijn to Spurs.

If we lose out on bergwijn to spurs I will cry — Dylan (@lcfcDy1an) January 26, 2020

If Bergwijn’s available for £30m they should be all over this, don’t care what people say we’re a bigger club than Tottenham and a more attractive proposition right now to move to with Brendan and securing CL next season, also will get more game time at Leicester #LCFC — Amar ➕✖️ (@RaithathaAmar) January 26, 2020

didn’t want bergwijn anyway — . (@LCFC70) January 26, 2020

I swear to god if we miss out on Bergwijn to Tottenham Shitspurs I’m kicking off #LCFC — Amar ➕✖️ (@RaithathaAmar) January 26, 2020

Ffs Leicester need him — carl poole (@PooleCarl69) January 26, 2020

Bergwijn would’ve been a good signing for Leicester — ‍♂️ (@lfcctom) January 26, 2020

Ffs man, were in like position for top 4 as well — Varun (@ftblvarun) January 26, 2020

Bergwijn could have made Leicester an even bigger threat if he was to make a move to the King Power Stadium, but Spurs will surely be delighted if they are able to complete a deal.

Bergwijn has been a potent threat in Holland and should help add depth to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Tottenham have suffered badly with injury this term, which has exposed the need for more quality to be added.

Tottenham are currently 14 points behind Leicester in the Premier League table, but Bergwijn’s arrival could help to close the gap between the two sides.