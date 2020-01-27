Quick links

'I will cry': Some rival fans gutted after hearing player reportedly could join Tottenham

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during a trainings session of PSV Eindhoven at the PSV Campus de Herdgang on January 24, 2020 in Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Leicester City were said to be interested in Steven Bergwijn, but he looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v AZ Alkmaar at the Philips Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands

Leicester City fans appear to be gutted, as Steven Bergwijn looks set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

ESPN claim that Spurs are closing in on bringing Bergwijn to England, after agreeing a deal with PSV.

 

Leicester had been linked with the Dutch winger earlier in the summer in the Guardian.

And the Foxes supporters are very disappointed to seemingly be missing out on signing Bergwijn to Spurs.

Bergwijn could have made Leicester an even bigger threat if he was to make a move to the King Power Stadium, but Spurs will surely be delighted if they are able to complete a deal.

Bergwijn has been a potent threat in Holland and should help add depth to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Tottenham have suffered badly with injury this term, which has exposed the need for more quality to be added.

Tottenham are currently 14 points behind Leicester in the Premier League table, but Bergwijn’s arrival could help to close the gap between the two sides.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

