'I never did it': Bielsa denies rumour about transfer move he made at Leeds

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has seen his striking options boosted by the arrival of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Marcelo Bielsa has swatted aside rumours that he spoke to Jean-Kevin Augustin to convince him to join Leeds at his latest press conference, which was broadcast on Leeds Live.

Augustin joined Leeds on a loan deal until the end of the season today, with the swoop showing great ambition.

Augustin had been linked with Premier League clubs, but opted to move to Leeds over any other side who were chasing him.

There were suggestions that Bielsa had a big role in convincing the striker to come to Leeds.

But Bielsa has claimed that he never spoke to Augustin before he arrived at Elland Road.

“No, I never do that. I never did it,” Bielsa said. “For me the player has to have the wish to be part of Leeds and if the club want him to play here it’s because the club has interest in him and there is nothing more to add.

“All the information that the player needs and the sporting director provides him and in this season the staff do very serious work. I have never seen it before in my career. It’s not necessary for me to communicate with the player because all the things, information a player needs to come, he can get it without speaking to me.”

There has been great excitement around Leeds over Augustin’s arrival, as he could be a huge threat at Championship level.

With Patrick Bamford struggling, Augustin appears to have a direct route into Bielsa’s starting line-up as it stands.

Leeds will next be in action against Millwall tomorrow, but Bielsa has admitted it is unlikely that Augustin will start.