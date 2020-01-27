Quick links

'I give up': Some fans react to reports attacker snubbed them for Leeds

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's latest recruit Jean-Kevin Augustin is also said to have interested Crystal Palace.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco reacts after shooting during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at the Stadium Municipal de...

Crystal Palace fans are reacting to reports the Eagles were one of the clubs Jean-Kevin Augustin rejected in favour of a move to Leeds United.

L'Equipe claimed that Augustin, whose loan to Leeds has now been confirmed, had decided on joining the Whites over Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Crystal Palace.

 

Palace have already added one new striker in the January transfer window, landing Cenk Tosun on a temporary basis from Everton.

But with Christian Benteke yet to return from injury and the former Leeds loanee Connor Wickham linked with a transfer of his own, Augustin could have been a useful addition for the Eagles.

And this is what those of a Crystal Palace persuasion have had to say...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds have been searching for a striker since Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah at the start of the month, leaving the former Crystal Palace loanee Patrick Bamford as their only recognised number nine.

And signing Augustin can be considered coup for the Premier League hopefuls, with the France Under-21 international reported to have cost his parent club RB Leipzig around £11 million just two-and-a-half-years ago.

