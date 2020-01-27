'I give up': Some fans react to reports attacker snubbed them for Leeds

Leeds United's latest recruit Jean-Kevin Augustin is also said to have interested Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace fans are reacting to reports the Eagles were one of the clubs Jean-Kevin Augustin rejected in favour of a move to Leeds United.

L'Equipe claimed that Augustin, whose loan to Leeds has now been confirmed, had decided on joining the Whites over Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Crystal Palace.

Palace have already added one new striker in the January transfer window, landing Cenk Tosun on a temporary basis from Everton.

But with Christian Benteke yet to return from injury and the former Leeds loanee Connor Wickham linked with a transfer of his own, Augustin could have been a useful addition for the Eagles.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin on an initial loan deal from Red Bull Leipzig — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 27, 2020

And this is what those of a Crystal Palace persuasion have had to say...

@Azza_CG I give up — Michael Walsh (@SwannyWalsh) January 24, 2020

We needed something like this as well! @Brenwalkes12 Thoughts lad!? — Love Quinn Hive (@Azza_CG) January 25, 2020

honestly we probably couldn’t offer him regular first team football, doubt we pushed that hard — Sam (@SWPalace) January 24, 2020

He’s no fool, be third choice at Palace or compete with Patrick Bamford for a starting place at Leeds. It is a no brainer. — WARREN GUEST (@WARRENG39) January 25, 2020

Probably wasn't in for him — Mark Hudson (@MarkEagle9) January 25, 2020

Leeds really need a striker right now so he will probably get a lot of playing time right off the bat. They also appear to be on prime position to get promoted unless they choke like last season — Charles Myer (@CharlesMyer_UT) January 26, 2020

It’s good that he accepts he’s not good enough for premiership football yet. Gotta respect a man who knows his limitations. — John (@Johnedwarddiver) January 25, 2020

Leeds have been searching for a striker since Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah at the start of the month, leaving the former Crystal Palace loanee Patrick Bamford as their only recognised number nine.

And signing Augustin can be considered coup for the Premier League hopefuls, with the France Under-21 international reported to have cost his parent club RB Leipzig around £11 million just two-and-a-half-years ago.