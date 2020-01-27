Quick links

'I enjoyed being there': Lennon's latest transfer target has already been a Celtic trialist

Olly Dawes
Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town at Ashton Gate on January 4, 2020 in Bristol, England.
Celtic are reportedly keen on Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

Celtic have already signed two players this month, but it would be little surprise to see them dip into the market for a couple more players yet.

The Bhoys have signed midfielder Ismaila Soro and attacker Patryk Klimala this month, and it seem that another winger is on the radar.

That isn't a great surprise after flogging Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan, and the name of Neil Lennon's new transfer target may just ring some bells.

The Daily Record claim that Celtic want Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, but his agent claims a move isn't likely this week because the Robins don't want to sell.

 

Still, Celtic's links to Eliasson go back many years, way before he became the Championship's leading assist machine, having created 10 goals this season.

Back in 2013 – during Lennon's first stint as Celtic boss – Eliasson headed to Celtic for a trial, when he was emerging as a teenager with Falkenbergs FF, and even had a photo taken in Bhoys training gear.

Eliasson also spent time with Arsenal at that time, and spoke to Expressen about his trials with the two clubs, claiming there wasn't much difference between the setups of the two clubs, but he particularly enjoyed being at Celtic as everybody around was so passionate about the Bhoys.

Eliasson admitted that he enjoyed being at Celtic having impressed in his trial spell, but no permanent move arrived for the winger as he instead joined AIK a year later.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 in Bristol, England.

“It went really well,” said Eliasson. “Things felt good from the first training session, I also played in a small tournament which we won and I scored most of the goals. It was good. Celtic also wanted to take me to a tournament in Qatar but that wasn’t possible. They were happy with me and I enjoyed being there. “

“Yes, it was a good club. There wasn't much difference to Arsenal. Both clubs are managed in a great way. Celtic also had a brand new training facility so everything was great. Then I also met Mikael Lustig and trained some with Bahrudin (Atajic). Lustig was not with us much, he had a thigh injury. I really liked how everything with fans and interest was in Celtic. Everything was about football in that city,” he added.

Eliasson may well be tempted by a move to Celtic as a result of his enjoyable experience seven years ago, and some at the club - including Lennon - may remember him from that trial, hence their desire to finally sign him now.

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

