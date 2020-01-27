'I can't catch a break': Tottenham man opens up about problem issue bothering him for the last year

Harry Winks will be hoping to earn more regular game time at Tottenham Hotspur in these coming months.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks has openly stated that he simply 'can't catch a break' because he has had ankle issues which have been bothering him for the past year.

Winks, who had ankle surgery in 2018, shared that he 'still has pain' in his ankle and he is 'learning' to deal with the issue, but the Spurs academy product made it clear that he doesn't think he needs to go under the knife once more.

Last week, Tottenham recorded a narrow win at home to bottom-of-the-table, Norwich City, with Winks starting the game and then having to go off because of a knock to his ankles.

This is a key time for Spurs because Jose Mourinho needs players to step up in a time of need as places are up for grabs in all areas as the Portuguese still tries to find the best formula at the North London club.

Winks will be hoping to be a regular in the middle of the park for Mourinho, and if he is to do that, then he understands that he needs to 'learn' how to deal with his ankle issues.

"I've still had pain in my ankle for the last year or so and I can't catch a break as I keep rolling it and having problems with it," Winks told the Evening Standard.

"I'm learning to deal with it and getting through the pain. At the moment I'm in a good kind of form and playing a lot of matches, I don't want to stop that. The minute I felt I was able to train I told the team.

"No [on potential surgery], I don't think it's anything too serious. It's more of a recurring issue that hasn't really had time to settle and heal. It's nothing too serious. Anyone who has had issues will realise it's a bit of a nightmare to get over."

The Euro's are around the corner, and in a very competitive England midfield, Winks will want to be on that plane along with Gareth Southgate.

The last time the Three Lions participated in a tournament was the newly-formed UEFA Nations League, which Winks wasn't a part of, and despite returning to the squad since, he's not guaranteed a place.

Therefore, he needs to be playing on a regular basis because it could be argued that if he is then his name will be on Southgate's list.