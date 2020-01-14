How to watch the 2020 Grammys in the UK - the highlights are here!

As expected, it was a night bursting with memorable moments.

Audiences are wondering how to watch the 2020 Grammys in the UK after another successful year.

What a celebration!

The annual Grammys are always an important date in any music enthusiast's calendar. It's always so exciting to see which artists and projects are recognised for their achievements. This includes the nominations, but we all know it's about the winners.

The ceremony is always an amazing night to tune into, full of glitz, glamour, speeches, memorable moments, and our favourite part... performances! This year we saw the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creatorr and Camila Cabello hit the stage to deliver song and spectacle.

So, how can we tune in to check it all out?

Tyler the Creator attends the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch the 2020 Grammys in the UK

Unfortunately, no British channels were showing the 2020 Grammy Awards.

However, we're now able to catch all of the night's biggest highlights on YouTube!

Just head over to the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs official YouTube channel. They have already uploaded a wealth of Red Carpet interviews and winning speeches, so you won't have to miss out on any of the action.

They've also compiled a highlights compilation video you can check out below:

2020 Grammys: Album of the Year

There were many awards up for grabs, but the biggest is always Album of the Year.

Last year, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour won, which we actually gave our album of the year at the end of 2018!

This time around, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? took it home. Check out the 2020 nominations for Album of the Year below:

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! - Lana del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Billie Eilish accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

What's the verdict?

As you'd expect, many music fans have taken to Twitter to offer their opinions on this year's ceremony.

Check out a selection of tweets:

| Niall and Lewis being the happiest best friends at Grammys tonight, THEY HAVE THE CUTEST FRIENDSHIP pic.twitter.com/brJ33diR8E — NHHQ (@OfficialNHHQ) January 27, 2020

“Please don’t be me. Please.”



Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MCTb9o9IJV — Music Group (@MusicGroup19) January 27, 2020

I love Billie SO much but Lana Del Rey deserved the album of the year more than anyone im really upset #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zF7YHvMb9I — L*v (@nothinmatters13) January 27, 2020

the #GRAMMYs invited ariana only for promo and to get the numbers up when she literally owned 2019, broke many records with thank u, next and all of the album is filled with hit songs and vocals. it's not the first time y'all snubbed her. y'all over.pic.twitter.com/K9hH6LDATr — edar (@bocasclouds) January 27, 2020

it’s not a competition, and ari knows it, look at her, her reaction's way too cute #GRAMMYs @ArianaGrande

pic.twitter.com/GVt1lO4kcK — *꧂ (@haydariaw) January 27, 2020

