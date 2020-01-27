How to play multiplayer on Mario Kart Tour now that it's free

You can now play multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour for free but the bad news is that you won't be able to for very long.

Mario Kart Tour has been out since September and has been a rousing success for Nintendo. After all, it garnered over 123 million downloads in just its first month. While the developer has kept it alive with thematically appropriate events and challenges for holidays such as Halloween, Christmas and New Year, the biggest and most glaring omission has always been multiplayer. Well, in both good and bad news, you can now play the much-anticipated mode for free.

Nintendo's next event for Mario Kart Tour is every lad's worst nightmare, Valentine's Day. Yet, while this celebration of love and feeding people chocolate should be interesting, the inclusion of multiplayer for free is a much bigger deal.

Below you'll discover how to play against your mates and for how long you'll be able to.

How to play multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour

You must have unlocked one cup in order to play multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour.

Provided you've done that, all you need to do then is tap menu at the bottom of the cup-selection screen.

Once this has happened, simply select multiplayer. Nintendo notes that you must agree to the use of local data if you want to race nearby players.

After you've enabled multiplayer you can then play against others freely by creating a lobby or joining random matches.

This isn't the first time multiplayer has been added to Mario Kart Tour as there was a beta test back in December for Gold Pass subscribers.

Nintendo's first beta test was largely a success, but some of the community were understandably upset about requiring a gold pass subscription in order to participate.

This is why it's fantastic news that the latest beta test is available for everyone to play for the cost of nada.

Buckle up for the heartwarming Valentine's Tour, starting Jan. 28, 10 PM PT! Here's a sneak peek at a new driver…could it be Cupid coming to spread the love? #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/S5LrfiIf5m — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 24, 2020

When does the second Mario Kart Tour multiplayer beta test end?

The second multiplayer beta test for Mario Kart Tour comes to an end on January 28th at 21:59.

This means it should also conclude at 00:59 EST on January 29th and 05:59 GMT on the same day.

It's unfortunate that the second beta is coming to an end so soon after having only started on January 22nd. With that being said, hopefully we're getting closer to multiplayer becoming a permanent attraction for everyone.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.