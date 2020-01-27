'He's our best player': Two players share honest thoughts on rumoured Tottenham target

Tottenham Hotspur will seemingly have a busy week in the transfer market as deadline day looms.

PSV duo Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahim Afellay have lauded Tottenham target, Steven Bergwijn, as drama surrounds his potential move to the Premier League.

Former Stoke City player, Afellay, stated that the potentially bound Spurs man is PSV's 'best player', whilst Dumfries shared that he is 'proud' of his teammate and he would be a 'big loss' if a move does materialise.

PSV manager, Ernest Faber, confirmed yesterday to FOX Sports that his player does want to leave for Spurs, as he missed his side's 1-1 draw against FC Twente.

That then resulted in Bergwijn taking to his personal Instagram account to address the rumours about his future and Tottenham as he labelled his 1:10 minute video as 'the truth'.

Nonetheless, his current teammates shared their honest thoughts about Bergwijn, as he soon could become a Tottenham player if things go the way of the North London club.

"I am very proud of Stevie, although of course, it is a big loss for the group," said Dumfries, as quoted by Football London. "This is a nice step for him."

Afellay added: "He is our best player and you know it can always happen that such a player can be sold."

Tottenham are in need of some attacking options, and whilst Bergwijn doesn't solve their direct problem which is needing a striker, he will add depth and quality to their attacking line.

He will bring more speed to an already quick forward set-up, added with power and some trickery. This will make Spurs even that more dangerous on the counter and add more entertainment to Jose Mourinho's style.

Mourinho will want to ensure his team have a strong shape, sit back and then hit their opponents on the break, as Bergwijn will only add to that quality.