Have Celtic just made it possible for Rangers to sign 22-goal star?

Celtic's decision to loan out a player could potentially affect Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers' interest in a striker.

There is very little between Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Neil Lennon's side have a five-point cushion over the Gers, but they have a game in hand.

What happens during the January transfer window could dictate whether the title goes back to Celtic or to Rangers for the first time since 2011.

Steven Gerrard has had a quiet window on the arrivals front so far, but could their Old Firm rivals have opened the door for the Ibrox outfit to sign a striker?

Earlier today it was revealed that Celtic had loaned striker Jonathan Afolabi to Dunfermline.

Two months ago it was reported by The Glasgow Evening Times that Rangers were interested in signing Kevin Nisbet, who has 22 goals across all competitions for the Championship club.

And considering Nisbet is a Dunfermline man, it seems plausible that the Bhoys' decision to loan Afolabi to them could offset the 22-year-old's departure.

Things are seldom that simple, but there's probably a good reason as to why Stephen Crawford wanted another number nine at East End Park and maybe, just maybe, it's related to a potential exit for Nisbet.

That doesn't mean he's going to Rangers, of course, but Gerrard has been linked and time will tell whether the red-hot hitman winds up staying or leaving.