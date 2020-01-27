Greek report claims Podence to Wolves is off

Will Daniel Podence sign with Wolves?

Is it happening, or isn't it? Confusion reigns over Wolves' potential move for winger Daniel Podence.

The Olympiakos winger was claimed by The Mail over the weekend to be closing in on a switch to Molineux.

Now a fresh report from Greece claims the deal is in doubt.

Greek outlet Sportime report the sale has 'broken down' and will not proceed.

The website reported that it had previously been told the deal was close to being done.

The reasons for the reported breakdown of the deal are not speculated upon.

It is claimed though that Wolves 'could return' and try and attempt to get the deal done before the transfer deadline.

Makes sense to try

Having come this far, Wolves should not walk away from a move for the tricky winger.

At this late stage of the transfer window it will be difficult to suddenly switch to a new target and start from scratch.

Of course if Olympiakos have moved the goalposts and are making the move difficult, then Wolves are within their rights not to be held to ransom.

But it is in Wolves' interests to do all they can to get the deal over the line.