Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Greek report claims Podence to Wolves is off

Dan Coombs
Daniel Podence of Olympiacos in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Piraeus,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Will Daniel Podence sign with Wolves?

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis...

Is it happening, or isn't it? Confusion reigns over Wolves' potential move for winger Daniel Podence.

The Olympiakos winger was claimed by The Mail over the weekend to be closing in on a switch to Molineux.

Now a fresh report from Greece claims the deal is in doubt.

 

Greek outlet Sportime report the sale has 'broken down' and will not proceed.

The website reported that it had previously been told the deal was close to being done.

The reasons for the reported breakdown of the deal are not speculated upon.

It is claimed though that Wolves 'could return' and try and attempt to get the deal done before the transfer deadline.

Makes sense to try

Having come this far, Wolves should not walk away from a move for the tricky winger.

At this late stage of the transfer window it will be difficult to suddenly switch to a new target and start from scratch.

Of course if Olympiakos have moved the goalposts and are making the move difficult, then Wolves are within their rights not to be held to ransom.

But it is in Wolves' interests to do all they can to get the deal over the line.

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Piraeus,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch