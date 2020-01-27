'Got everything': Sky Sports pundit in awe of 'talented boy' linked with Liverpool

Jude Bellingham has been linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Former Birmingham City striker, Clinton Morrison, has spoken in awe about the 'talented boy' Jude Bellingham and rumours that he is wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Sky Sports pundit made it clear that the Blues teenager has 'everything' in his locker and if he was in his position then he would 'walking' and 'going' to the rumoured clubs keen on his services.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Liverpool are keen on the attack-minded midfielder, whilst The Telegraph also reported that the likes of Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in his services.

Speaking to Sky Sports (25/01/20 at 2:20 pm), Morrison made it clear that Bellingham cannot afford to turn down such a chance with so many big clubs gunning for his signature.

"You're 16 years of age, this kid has got everything," Morrison told Sky Sports. "And he doesn't look 16. He looks like a man already. He's aggressive. He puts a tackle in. He can score goals and he can sit as a holding midfielder.

"At 16 years old, I would have loved to have played for a club like Manchester United. I'm going. I'm walking. Tell me where to go. Then you can loan me back to Birmingham. And it's big money that the club are making. He has come through the academy.

"£30 million for Birmingham City. That is huge money. And he is a talented boy. And I'd think he would do well [if he were to move]."

Bellingham is one of the biggest talents gracing the field of the second-tier of English football, at this moment in time, and a move to the promised land beckons for the teenage sensation.

Given that he is such a young age and he still needs to develop, if he does make a move to a Premier League club then moving back on-loan would be the ideal scenario for all parties.

Despite such a tender age, Bellingham is showing his worth in a team that is struggling and devoid of quality because a number of big-name players, such as Che Adams were sold in the summer.

That in itself, his character, would impress scouts and those watching him because it's not just about the talents he has in his boots.