Fortnite: Harley Quinn skin teased for Birds Of Prey crossover

Epic Games has teased a Harley Quinn skin for a likely crossover with the upcoming DC Comics movie, Birds Of Prey.

Despite Suicide Squad being such a terrible movie it resulted in an immediate reboot, we're still getting a spiritual successor in the just as likely to be awful Birds Of Prey. However, while the movie itself isn't all that captivating, what is exciting is the likelihood of a crossover with Fortnite Chapter 2 that will most likely deliver a Harley Quinn skin.

Fortnite is still the biggest video game about as it earned $1.8 billion in 2019. This huge income was due to many reasons including its consistent crossovers with some of the biggest movies and other video game properties.

Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker was the last collaboration with skins for Rey and Kylo Ren, and it's looking increasingly likely that a Birds Of Prey crossover is on the horizon with a skin for the world's second-favourite hysterical clown, Harley Quinn.

Is Fortnite getting a Harley Quinn skin

It seems likely that Fortnite players will receive a Harley Quinn skin.

This is because developer Epic Games responded to a Birds Of Prey tweet with "see you soon Harley!".

See you soon Harley! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020

Warner Bros. then responded with "can't wait" and a lipstick emoji.

The prospect of a Birds Of Prey crossover was first discussed/mentioned by Forbes and Epic Games' tweet seems to all-but-confirms its existence.

As for when the crossover event is likely to occur, it shouldn't be too far away with the DC Comics movie scheduled to land in cinemas on February 7th.

Some have speculated that the hypothetical crossover is the reason Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been delayed even further into February.

We won't ever know if that's actually the case, but a Birds Of Prey invasion makes a lot of sense as a Harley Quinn skin would be easy money for Epic Games.

Not to mention Epic Games has teamed up with both Marvel and Batman in the past. Thanos was added to the game for Infinity War and Endgame, whereas Batman and Catwoman were both skins back in season 10.