Everton legend Michael Ball slates Liverpool man on Twitter

Jurgen Klopp manager
The former Everton star has taken a dig at the Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Everton legend Michael Ball has taken a swipe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds drew 2-2 away to Shrewsbury Town in a fourth-round FA Cup clash on Sunday evening.

As a result, Liverpool, who are vying to win the Premier League and Champions League, have to endure a replay against Salop on Tuesday week.

The German won't be in the dugout on that occasion because it disrupts the planned winter break for Premier League teams, and the former Everton star says that Klopp - who played an under-strength XI in the previous round at home to the Goodison Park side - is simply disrespecting the competition once more.

 

Liverpool Under-23 manager Neil Critchley will oversee the fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury at Anfield and even some fans of the Merseyside club might agree with the ex-Toffees player.

Then again, some might argue that it's been a mentally-draining season for Klopp, even if his troops can't stop winning, and that he deserves a break just as much as any Premier League manager, which is true.

Jurgen Klopp the head coach

