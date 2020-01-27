Everton legend Michael Ball slates Liverpool man on Twitter

The former Everton star has taken a dig at the Liverpool manager.

Everton legend Michael Ball has taken a swipe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds drew 2-2 away to Shrewsbury Town in a fourth-round FA Cup clash on Sunday evening.

As a result, Liverpool, who are vying to win the Premier League and Champions League, have to endure a replay against Salop on Tuesday week.

The German won't be in the dugout on that occasion because it disrupts the planned winter break for Premier League teams, and the former Everton star says that Klopp - who played an under-strength XI in the previous round at home to the Goodison Park side - is simply disrespecting the competition once more.

Sounds like Mr Klopp didn’t take out early holiday insurance and can’t cancel his booked winter break away.



So he’ll do what he does best and once again disrespect a UK domestic cup.



I’m sure he was happy to be involved when he first signed his LFC contract. ‍♂️ — Michael Ball (@bally03) January 27, 2020

Liverpool Under-23 manager Neil Critchley will oversee the fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury at Anfield and even some fans of the Merseyside club might agree with the ex-Toffees player.

Then again, some might argue that it's been a mentally-draining season for Klopp, even if his troops can't stop winning, and that he deserves a break just as much as any Premier League manager, which is true.