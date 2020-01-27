Report suggests Tottenham are still considering prolific Spanish striker

Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants need a striker - but is Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga benchwarmer Paco Alcacer heading to Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur have been mulling over a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer for two years and, according to the Northern Echo, they could finally step up their long-running pursuit this week.

Why Dortmund are looking to cash in on a prolific Spanish international remains a mystery.

The Bundesliga giants might have secured the deal of the century so far when fighting off serious competition to land Erling Braut Haaland (who has already netted five times in two games for the Black and Yellows) but Alcacer is still one of the most feared number nines in German football.

Since joining in a £24 million deal from Barcelona, this penalty box predator has netted 23 goals in just 17 league starts – almost redefining the ‘super sub’ role along the way.

But, according to 90Min, a Dortmund side with the title in their sights are still offering Alcacer around with a long-awaited move to North London potentially on the cards.

Tottenham have been watching the former Valencia favourite for two years and, with Jose Mourinho desperate to bring in a striker before Friday’s transfer deadline, one of Europe’s most drawn-out transfer sagas could soon be coming to an end.

Newcastle United are interested too, with The Magpies hoping to land Alcacer on loan with an option to buy for £25 million.

But should Spurs get their man, they could finally have a striker capable of easing the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane. Alcacer is arguably the most effective impact sub in the game today after all.

Just ask Augsburg. A year ago, the Spaniard came off the bench with Dortmund behind at home to the Bavarian outfit. Half an hour later, Alcacer was walking off with the match-ball, a 96th minute rocket of a free kick sealing a hat-trick and all three points.