Report: West Ham planning £17m bid for January target after FA Cup disaster

Will Carlos Sanchez play for West Ham United again if David Moyes' side bring Sampdoria's Ronaldo Vieira to the Premier League.

West Ham United are set to make a second bid worth £17 million for Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, according to Genoa-based publication Telenord.

An all-action Frenchman who made his name at Leeds United could be on his way back to England before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

It is no secret that West Ham need midfield reinforcements and their vulnerable underbelly was on show for all to see as West Brom of the Championship secured a deserved FA Cup fourth round win at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Declan Rice can only do so much himself. And Carlos Sanchez, one of the worst players to wear claret and blue since the turn of the century, proved beyond all doubt that he cannot be relied upon even against second-tier opposition.

Should Vieira arrive, that disasterclass versus The Baggies could be Sanchez’s final appearance in West Ham colours. Rejoice, Hammers fans.

Telenord report that David Moyes’s side are set to make an offer of £17 million after seeing an initial £12 million bid last week (SampNews24).

Vieira, like his namesake Patrick, is a midfielder who combines physical strength with impressive technique. The England U21 international is not only a fine passer of the ball but a fierce competitor too – as seven yellow cards in 16 games under Claudio Ranieri at Sampdoria attest.

At 21, he also has the energy to help West Ham regain some semblance of control in the centre of the park with Rice and Mark Noble so often overrun.