Report: Leeds wanted £8.5m Champions League man who West Brom are bidding for

Mislav Orsic looks set to swap Dinamo Zagreb for the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United reported admirers.

West Bromwich Albion are set to make a third bid for Dinamo Zagreb star Mislav Orsic, according to Sportske Novosti, while promotion rivals Leeds United have also expressed an interest in a prolific Croatian.

January was always likely to be a tough month for Dinamo. And, sure enough, a homegrown dynamo appears to have one foot out of the door, just days after Spanish talisman Dani Olmo was unveiled at RB Leipzig’s latest superstar-in-waiting.

West Brom have already had two bids rejected for Orsic but, according to reports on the continent, The Baggies may be third time lucky.

It is likely that their new bid will reach the magical mark of £8.5 million – the fee that Dinamo are demanding for their 19-goal top scorer. West Brom could reportedly pay £7 million up front with a further £1.5 million in add-ons.

Interestingly, Sportske Novosti claims that Orsic also has admirers at Elland Road with Leeds a point and a place behind West Brom in the Championship table.

But with Jean-Kevin Augustin unveiled by Leeds on Monday, it seems unlikely that they will be making a move for an explosive forward who netted a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta in September.

Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa even admitted after Augustin’s arrival that there would be no new signings at Elland Road this month (Leeds Live).

The presence of Slaven Bilic, a fellow Croatian, in the West Brom dugout would surely appeal to Orsic too. Bilic himself admitted to the Express and Star recently that the 27-year-old is indeed a target for a Baggies side who, while strong in so many areas, don't have a prolific marksman in attack.