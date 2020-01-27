Quick links

Report: Tottenham and West Ham launched loan bids after baulking at £26m price-tag

Danny Owen
Premier League rivals Spurs and West Ham United are reportedly battling each other to sign Porto's Primeira Liga striker Moussa Marega.

Moussa Marega of FC Porto reaction after missing a goal opportunity during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and FC Porto at Estadio Jose Alvalade on January 5, 2020 in Lisbon,...

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have both failed with bids to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega on loan, according to FootMercato.

Two bitter rivals are going head-to-head for the services of a man who has been a regular in the gossip columns for the best part of three years.

Porto have lost so many key players to the Premier League over the years and, with the January transfer window set to slam shut at the end of this week, they are facing a few sleepless nights with Marega lined up as an instant quick-fix for a pair of clubs who want a striker through the door.

 

The France-born Mali international looks made for English football with his pace and power, not to mention an impressive goal-scoring record in Portugal. It was Marega who fired Porto to the Primeira Liga title in 2018 with a career-best 23 strikes.

But his £26 million price-tag is proving to be a little too rich for even England’s big-spenders. West Ham and Tottenham, the report claims, want to ‘try before they buy’ after baulking at the 28-year-old’s valuation.

Moussa Marega of FC Porto celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and FC Porto at Estadio Jose Alvalade on January 5, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

But Porto have been left unimpressed by a deal which would see Marega move to London on loan with an option to buy. It remains to be seen if the prospect of missing out altogether tempts Spurs or West Ham to dip their hands into their pocket.

Tottenham might be closing in on Steven Bergwijn but they still look short at centre-forward with Harry Kane out until the spring. West Ham, meanwhile, watched record signing Sebastian Haller toil in front of goal once again in their FA Cup defeat to West Brom but Marega’s arrival could give the languid Frenchman a kick up the backside.

Portos Malian forward Moussa Marega (L) vies with Connor Goldson defender of Rangers FC (R) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between FC Porto and Rangers FC, at Dragao Stadium...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

